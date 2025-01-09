FREE PODCAST 1/9 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Hawkins talk Fiend’s weakness teased, Miz TV with Morrison, Usos and Reigns, Elias sings, Mandy-Otis (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (1-10-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss with live callers and read emails about WWE Smackdown including Miz and Morrison reunited on Miz TV, Ramblin’ Rabbit hints at a weakness for the Fiend and then pays a price, Roman Reigns and the Usos joined forces against King Corbin and his men, Robert Roode returned, Mandy Rose apologized to a still-smitten Otis, Elias took a dig at Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston responded to Miz taking a shot at how he lost his WWE Title, Sasha Banks no-showed her match against Lacey Evans, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO