TNA GENESIS ON-SITE REPORT (1/19): Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry for the TNA World Title, Moose retains the X Division Title, Tessa Blanchard returns to TNA after four years, Jordynne Grace’s last match in TNA

TNA GENESIS ON-SITE REPORT

JANUARY 19, 2025

DALLAS, TEX. AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

PRESENTATION & ATMOSPHERE

-The entire arena was well-lit, and a smaller stage set-up made it more intimate, similar to how WWE has been running its weekly shows.

-From a marketing standpoint, TNA did a fantastic job marketing this show. TNA has a good reputation for working with local media, such as TV and Radio; you could tell immediately that it paid off. I haven’t seen an official ticket number, but from my perspective, there were a solid 3,000 in the arena for the PPV.

-When it was officially announced earlier in the week, I was curious about the impact of attendance and whether surprises would be added to the PPV. Based on reports from PWInsider, the announcement did move tickets for the show. Cora Jade and Fraxiom from NXT also made appearances during the show.

MATCH THOUGHTS

(1) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards & JDC) vs. ACE AUSTIN – TNA X Division Title Match

WINNER: Moose retains the TNA X-Divison Title at 14:47

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was a solid big man vs. small man match. Austin’s athleticism paired well with Moose’s power advantage.

(2) ERIC YOUNG & STEVE MACLIN vs. THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards)

WINNERS: Eric Young & Steve Maclin at 7:29

(Brian’s Thoughts: Solid tag teamwork from both Young and Maclin.)

(3) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (W/The Personal Concierge) – TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match

WINNERS: Spitfire retains the Knockouts World Team Team titles

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was slightly clunky in spots, and the finish seemed rushed.)

(4) TESSA BLANCHARD VS. JORDYNNE GRACE

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard at 20:15

(Brian’s Thoughts: Grace was everything as advertised. Excellent presence and power moves throughout the match. Blanchard returned to TNA/Impact after four years of absence from the company and won, which It was expected based on reports surfacing after the PPV. Grace looks like she will be heading to WWE. The match was very good, but the finish didn’t go as planned, as the ring turnbuckle went into busines for itself. Blanchard received several different chants throughout the match, including You’re a racist. )

(5) MIKE SANTANA vs. JOSH ALEXANDER – I quit match

WINNER: Mike Santana in 23:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: Great star-making performance from Santana. He’s genuinely putting together a Drew Gollaway-like run in his TNA stint. Josh Alexander appears to be another on the way out of TNA. If so, NXT could use a veteran presence like Alexander.)

(6) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. THE RASCALZ (Tey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) – TNA World Tag Team Title Match

WINNERS: The Hardy’s retain the TNA World Tag Team Titles at 13:24

(Brian’s Thoughts: The Hardy’s might have received one of the loudest reactions from the fans during the show. Jeff was limbing a bit after the match, so hopefully, he’s ok.)

(7) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. ROSEMARY – TNA Knockouts World Title Clockwork Orange House Of Fun Match

WINNER: Masha Slamovich retains the TNA Knockouts World Title at 14:04

(Brian’s Thoughts: Rosemary certainly is a more interesting character when she isn’t leaning into scary or supernatural powers.)

(8) JOE HENDRY vs. NIC NEMETH – TNA World Title Match

WINNER: Joe Hendry wins the TNA World Title at 19:08

(Brian’s Thoughts: It may have gone three to four minutes too long, but TNA sent the fans home happy with Hendry finally winning the world title after coming up short in prior title matches. Hendry seems like a hard worker who finally got his moment in the sun.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I’d give this show a solid 7.5 out of 10. It was a well-paced show, and you have to put over the fact TNA does an excellent job featuring women on a PPV. WWE and AEW should note that you can feature multiple women’s matches on a show that doesn’t affect the overall card placement.