VIP PODCAST 1/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-22-2007): TNA Final Resolution PPV preview, the lack of heels and faces, A.J. Styles’s history of the world promo, more (62 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe reviewing the Jan. 22, 2007 episode of TNA Impact. The discussion includes a review of the January 18 Impact and the Final Resolution PPV. They briefly touch on the yays and nays from TNA’s most recent PPV, then dive into Impact with a philosophical discussion of there being no heels, no faces, and a giant mess of character traits for every wrestler. Then, listen as Caldwell loses his top discussing the booking of LAX. They settle down and discuss Sting bullying Abyss, the plight of the alternative universe X Division and PCS, TNA wasting Styles-Angle, Styles’s promo of the history of the world, why name dropping Lesnar and Angle was the dumbest thing ever for TNA, why Christy Hemme’s mission isn’t working, and much more.

