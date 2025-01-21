VIP PODCAST 1/21 – The Fix Flashback (12-6-2017): Thoughts on Cody & Bucks ambitious 10,000 seat show, is Reigns more Sting or Orton, Brian Pillman book review, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Dec. 6, 2017 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS

Top items from Raw and Smackdown this week including Roman Reigns-Jason Jordan-Kurt Angle segment, Shane McMahon-Daniel Bryan ongoing saga, and Broken Matt-Bray Wyatt

A detailed review of the new Brian Pillman book and reflections on his career

MMA TOPICS

A discussion on UFC 218 (and whether The Fix will still be an active week podcast for UFC 812) including whether Francis Ngannou would destroy Brock Lesnar and what Stipe Miocic’s strategy will be to keep his title against this giant rising heavyweight force.

A review of the previous weekend’s Bellator event

A preview of that weekend’s Bellator and UFC Fight Night events.

MAILBAG

Crow Sting’s WCW year not wrestling leading up to Starrcade

Whether Roman Reigns is closer to Sting or Randy Orton

Is Tim Storm a good choice for NWA Champion

Would Dolph Ziggler do well on the indy scene

Should Cody & The Young Bucks run their big show on a big WWE PPV weekend

Which wrestlers in WWE wouldn’t have jobs if there wasn’t a brand split

Dalton Castle vs. Cody prediction and Dalton’s future

Kenny Omega, Okada, and Naito over the next year

Predictions on who would be called up from NXT after WrestleMania 34

