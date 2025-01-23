VIP PODCAST 1/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Jarrett and MJF clean up last week’s mess, Hurt Business win tag titles, Omega and Ospreay agree to team, Jay White saves Cope, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 22 edition of AEW Dynamite including Jeff Jarrett and MJF cleaning up last week’s mess, Jay White saving Adam Copeland from a Death Riders post-match attack, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay insult each other and minutes later agree to team after fighting The Callis Family in a big arena brawl, Hurt Business win AEW Tag Team Titles, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO