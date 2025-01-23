FREE PODCAST 1/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Jarrett-MJF recovery, Ospreay and Omega agree to team, Brit Baker brouhaha, on-site report (192 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the Jan. 22 edition of AEW Dynamite starting with a lengthy discussion about whether Jeff Jarrett and MJF repaired the damage done last week, but even if they did, whether there’s a sunk-cost aspect to giving so much TV time to Jarrett at this point. They also discussed Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay agreeing to team, including whether it was too soon, plus how to better utilize the Don Callis Family if they’re the top heel faction, are The Death Riders deserving of the criticism they’re getting, Harley Cameron’s singing, and more. They were joined by an on-site correspondent who shared details on attending the show in person. Also, Wade responds to the brouhaha over his reporting on Britt Baker’s standing with AEW (around an hour into the show and then at the very end of the show). Also, Wade reported why the Samoa Joe-Nick Wayne match didn’t happen as advertised and did AEW handle it poorly.

