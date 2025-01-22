FREE PODCAST 1/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review The People vs. GCW including Warner vs. Effy, Janela vs. Tanaka, Bayne vs. Cogar, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review The People vs. GCW, the most excessive show ever from a promotion built on excess, with a main event of Mance Warner vs. Effy for the GCW World Title, Joey Janela battles Masato Tanaka, Megan Bayne faces Atticus Cogar, and many, many more matches. They also look at early reactions to the show, discuss some problems with match order and show flow, some of the positives of the show in storytelling, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s a check-in to some other major recent indy shows, stopping first at MLW with the Kojima vs. Matt Riddle title match, and then onto House of Glory for Mike Santana facing Ricky Starks in another newsworthy match.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO