FREE PODCAST 1/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell speculate on possible Royal Rumble winners, Tessa controversy, Punk, Heyman, seven-person suplex spot on Dynamite (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-21-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell. They discussed with live callers current key topics in pro wrestling including various Royal Rumble scenarios with likely winners, dark horses, unlikely winners, and how Brock Lesnar could be used in various ways. Also, Tessa Blanchard, the seven-person suplex spot in AEW Dynamite’s opening tag match last week, Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Paul Heyman, C.M. Punk, Cain Velasquez, and more.

