VIP – WWE RAW RESULTS (1/27): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul appearances, Sami vs. Drew, Men’s and Women’s Tag Team Title matches

WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 27, 2025

ATLANTA, GA. AT STATE FARM ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 12,082 tickets were distributed as shortly before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.



[HOUR ONE]

-After the Paul Levesque-narrated “Then, Now, Forever, Together” grand stamp, they went to an aerial shot of Atlanta, Ga. Michael Cole talked about Georgia Championship Wrestling and WCW being headquartered there decades ago. They cut to Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and their daughter backstage. Then they showed Bianca Belair & Naomi arriving, followed by Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. Then they showed Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre arriving separately.

-A drone flew over the arena crowd as Cole touted a sellout crowd of 12,422. Then they cut to ringside where Cole and Pat McAfee introduced the show. McAfee excitedly talked about the Royal Rumble coming up and then listed the results of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m giving WrestleTix credit for forcing wrestling companies to cut back almost entirely on embellishing their attendance figures that they boast about.)

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance. A graphic showed a collage of the titles he’d held in WWE. Cole and McAfee talked about Seth’s history in the Royal Rumble as Seth danced to fans singing his song. He talked about losing to C.M. Punk. A “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. He said as he bled afterward, he asked himself who he is and what he wants to be. He said when he is the most focused version of himself, there is no one better than him on the planet. He said his path to redemption began by beating Drew McIntyre last week and it willl continue when he wins the most star-studded Rumble ever. He listed all the top names and said he’d toss them out one after another. An “OTC!” chant broke out.

Seth said Punk can be the last dude in the ring with him so he can turn his WrestleMania dreams to dust. He said then he can choose which title he’s going after. He said Gunther is just holding onto his title until he decides to go after it again. He said that would be the obvious choice. He said then there’s Cody Rhodes’s title. He said it would be poetic if he took the title off of Cody that helped him win last year. He asked the crowd if he should choose to face Cody or Gunther.

Before he said Gunther’s name, though, Gunther’s music interrupted. Gunther walked onto the stage, wearing a suit and his World Title belt. Seth asked if he has been keeping it warm for him. Gunther asked where Seth has been the last few months. He said he knows where he has been. He said on Saturday, he defended his World Title “against that clown, Jey Uso.” Fans chanted “Yeet!” Gunther yelled, “Don’t get too excited because I beat his ass!” Gunther said he knows that Seth has been whining and complaining about all the soap opera drama he’s involved in. He said he has forgotten what matters. He said he could cancel out all that noise and focus on the Rumble. He said he’s not sure if he’s still got it in him to win it, though.

Seth told Gunther that the belt he is wearing wouldn’t exist without him. Seth said it’s the title he made and its synonymous with him. He said with all due respect to the people’s he’s defeated, he’s not Jey Uso, Damien Priest, and Finn Balor. Gunther said he knows who he is. He said he’s one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot in a WWE ring and created many memorable moments. He said it’s 2025 now, though, and he’s not the best wrestler in the company anymore. He said the title around his waist proves it. he told Seth to please go and win the Rumble and then challenge him. He said he will make him feel like everyone else has felt after wrestling him – looking up at the lights, realizing his name is synonymous with the World Title. Seth nodded and smiled, and then Logan Paul’s music played and he walked out.

Cole said Logan is now officially part of Raw. Cole called him “a social media superstar.” He said he hasn’t endeared himself to the WWE Universe. McAfee said he’s phenomenally talented at almost anything he tries. Logan entered the ring the ring and cupped his ear and smiled at the boos. Logan told Seth and Gunther that they think they’re special. The booing got louder. He said they command attention because they are great at wrestling. He said he commands attention because he’s great at everything. He said it’s the Netflix era and he’s oozes charisma and confidence. He called Seth and Gunther “nimrods.” Fans loudly chanted, “You suck!” He said he’s still climbing the stairs.

He said he built his WWE career faster than Seth and Gunther. He said on Saturday, he’s entering the Rumble and he doesn’t have to worry about throwing 29 guys over the top rope. He said that’s grunt work and he’ll work smarter than that. He said he’ll win the Rumble and then headline WrestleMania. He said he could choose Cody or Gunther. He looked at Gunther. Gunther said he’s changed his mind and he wants Logan to win the Rumble so he can embarrass him “and smack that stupid smirk off your face.” Seth said he’s with Gunther on that except the only person who’s getting embarrassed is Gunther if he decides to take back his title. He laughed and exited the ring.

Cole noted the Rumble begins at 6 ET on Saturday. Seth posed at ringside with fans taking selfies.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed C.M. Punk backstage. She asked how she thinks Logan will do. Punk said he will fare as well as everyone not named Punk. Sami Zayn walked in and took issue with Punk saying last week that Sami isn’t on his level. He said that’s true because one of them is a WrestleMania main eventer and the other is not. He said he’d see him around. Sami walked away and the camera stayed on him unusually long as he walked. Karrion Kross approached Sami. He said everyone knows kicking Seth was an accident, but it had to feel good. Sami said he has enough on his plate, so he doesn’t need to deal with him. Kross said he should listen to Kevin Owens because Sami vs. KO could happen at WM. He told Sami there is a world of opportunity at his feet. When Kross walked away, Cody approached Sami. Sami said, “Good to see you.” He then left abruptly.

-They showed J.D. McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio chatting backstage. Then they showed the Viking Raiders.

-A WrestleMania tickets commercial aired.

-They showed Noah Centineo from “The Recruit” series on Netflix. Then they showed Lil Tachty, a multi-platinum artist. Then the showed 2Chainz, a Grammy-winnning artist. Then they showed Quavo, a multi-platinum artist. They showed Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at ringside. And then the Creed Brothers. Cole said Chad Gable told them to pursue tag titles as he tried to overcome his issue with Luchadors.

(1) THE WAR RAIDERS vs. J.D. MCDONAGH & DOMINIK MYSTERIO – World Tag Team Titles match

Cole noted, as the Raiders made their entrance, that this is their first World Tag Team Title defense. Formal ring introductions took place. Cole noted that no one has heard from Finn Balor since he lost to Priest in a street fight earlier this month. The bell rang 30 minutes into the hour.

Cole noted, as the Raiders made their entrance, that this is their first World Tag Team Title defense. He also said that no one has seen or heard from Finn Balor since he lost the street fight to Damien Priest earlier this month. McDonagh and Dom attacked the Raiders who had their backs turned as the ref called for the bell 30 minutes into the hour. McDonagh landed a running flip dive onto Ivar. Cole was concerned that McDonagh hit his head on the back of the announce desk. He was worried McDonagh suffered a broken neck. (That looked like he could’ve been badly injured.) McDonagh returned to the ring and appeared to be just fine as he took control against Erik. Four-way action broke out a minute later. Ivar charged at McDonah at ringside, but crashed over the barricade. Erik caught a diving Dom and tossed him into McDonagh. Ivar rose and stood on the barricade and leaped onto McDonagh with a cannonball. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Dom had control after the break and scored a near fall on Ivar after a flip senton. Erik landed a lift-and-drop knee to the back of McDonagh’s neck and then landed a running knee for a two count. McDonagh yanked Ivar off the top rope and powerslammed him. Cole said he takes back everything he said about McDonagh and said he might be the toughest wrestler in WWE. Dom tagged in and went for a top rope frog splash, but Ivar moved and then landed a spinning wheel kick. He crawled over toward Erik for a tag, but Carlito interfered and yanked him to the floor. He then spit a chewed up apple at his face. Dom delivered a 619. Cole said he “stole it from his Hall of Fame dad.” McDonagh landed a moonsault. Dom then landed a top rope frog splash for a near fall. Erik broke up the cover despite McDonagh trying to stop him at 12:00.

All four were down and slow to get up. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” The Raiders finished Dom with the War Machine finisher a minute later. “What a match!” exclaimed Cole.

WINNERS: The War Raiders in 13:00 to retain the World Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a hell of a tag match. It’s amazing McDonagh continued after that early crash into the desk.)

-Ludwig Kaiser approached Pete Dunne backstage and said things didn’t go his way last week. Dunne told him to be careful. Kaiser said someone should show this guy (Penta) how they do things around there. The New Day walked in and said you can’t trust guys who wear masks. Kaiser and Dunne walked away. Kofi Kingston said, “Come on, man, not y’all?” Kelley approached New Day. Kofi said Atlanta’s greatest son is back. Kelley guessed it was Bron Breakker, Theory, and Cody. A frustrated Xavier said it’s him. He said he’s going to impress his family tonight. Kofi asked if they were there yet. Xavier said no, but he spent too much money on those front row tickets so he’s sure they’ll be there.

-As Rey Mysterio made his entrance with the LWO, Cole said they have interesting breaking news on Zelina Vega he’d get into. [c]

-They showed Lil’ Baby, a Diamond-xertified artist. They showed Killer Mike,producer of “Trigger Warning” on Netflix.

(2) XAVIER WOODS (w/Kofi Kingston) vs. REY MYSTERIO (w/Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde)

Xavier was at ringside as Rey’s music was still playing. He was disappointed to see the front row seats for his family were still empty. Cole said Zelina has been “sent over to Friday Night Smackdown.” He said the transfer window will end Royal Rumble weekend. McAfee said everything about Rey is amazing other than having Dom as a son. McAfee said Xavier and Kofi “spit on Big E when he was down, basically.” The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Xavier leaped onto the back of Rey’s neck as he was leaning over the middle rope at 3:30 and then they cut to a break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from the break, they put a graphics on the bottom of the screen noting key happenings in the first hour. After some back and forth action, Xavier’s mother, father, and sister arrived at ringside. Xavier asked where they were. They revealed “New Day Sucks!” t-shirts. Cole said Xavier’s family turned on him just like Kofi’s mom did. Rey gave a distraught Xavier a 619 and a Drop the Dime for the win.

The LWO greeted Xavier’s family at ringside. Rey put on a “New Say Sucks!” t-shirt.

WINNER: Mysterio in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fun interactions with Xavier and his family. They’ll sell a lot of those t-shirts.)

-Sami told Seth that the kick last week that connected a mistake. Seth said he knows him and they go way back and “that one was a mistake.” He said he still has to understand why some people think it might not have been. He said whatever he has going on with Roman Reigns doesn’t rest well with him, so if it happens again, he won’t give him the benefit of the doubt. A relieved Sami asked if they’re okay then. They hugged.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s good to see Seth acknowledge the obvious, that the kick from Sami was a mistake. So many people doubting Sami, though, could test Sami’s patience eventually, though.)

-Cole hyped the Rumble Countdown show at 4 ET on Saturday. They aired a sneak peak at Punk’s sitdown interview with Kelley that will air Saturday. She asked about the favor Paul Heyman owes him. Punk said, “The sneaking suspicion is people thinks it’s connected to someone Paul is close with, but we’ll find out.”

-Jey made his ring entrance, beginning in the concourse and making his way down the stairs into the arena. He was with Waymo. The crowd ate up the whole opportunity to “Yeet!” McAfee danced with Jey and Waymo at the announce desk. Jey stood on the announce desk and said: “ATL, I needed that. I appreciate y’all. I rock with y’all. I love y’all.” Fans chanted “Yeet!” between each syllable. He said he lost on Saturday night. He said The Ring General was just that good. He said he can beat him, though, if given another opportunity. He said Seth and Gunther have his name in their mouths. He said he declared himself for the Royal Rumble so he can toss them all over the top rope and then go on to main event WrestleMania became the new World Heavyweight Champ.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like Jey acknowledging he lost and giving credit to Gunther, but also reasonably asserting that he can beat him and he will earn a rematch by winning the Rumble. The Rumble gets more stacked.)

-Cole hyped that Cody would be out later. [c]

-Cole thanked Travis Scott fro the official theme of Raw.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Lyra Valkyria backstage. Valkyria declared she was entering the Rumble. Gable and his crew told her not to get used to holding the Intercontinental Title. He said Ivy Nile would soon take it from her “for me.” Nile shot Gable a look. He augmented, “For the team.” Nile and Valkyria exchnaged some words. They showed Maxxine Dupri coaching and filming Otis and Akita Tozawa doing a dance. Gable said they should be embarrassed for themselves lowering their careers to doing a stupid TikTok dance.

(3) LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. NAOMI & BIANCA BELAIR

Naomi and Belair made their entrance second. Liv and Raquel glared at them at ringside. Cole plugged that Belair and Naomi defend their Women’s Tag Titles on NXT tomorrow night at Centre Stage in Atlanta, airing on The CW. The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Cole discussed the ongoing investigation into who attacked Jade Cargill. Cole noted that Jade eliminated Naomi last year in the Rumble. A four-way brawl broke out at 3:00. Velair landed a top rope crossbody on Raquel and they cut to a break as Naomi and Belair celebrated center-ring. (Breaking News: They cut to a break after a move in the ring instead of at ringside!) [c]

Raquel had control of Naomi after the break. Naomi knocked Raquel to the floor, but then grabbed Naomi’s boot to prevent a tag. Naomi fought free and tagged in Belair. Belair landed a running-in-place vertical suplex and then punched away at Liv in the corner. She avoided an interfering Raquel and then punched away at both of them in the corner as the crowd counted to 16. Belair knocked Raquel to the floor and then landed a running moonsault on Liv for a two count at 10:00.

Liv avoided a top rope move by Belair and landed a dropkick, then tagged in Raquel. Raquel powerbombed Liv onto Belair for a two count. Belair retreated to her corner and Naomi tagged in and landed a leaping faceplant even though her boots slipped on the top rope first. Raquel gave Naomi a fallaway slam. Raquel tagged in Liv who gave Belair a Code Breaker. Belair blocked Oblivion and then delivered a KOD. Dom distracted the ref. Belair stood and yelled at him. Belair tagged in Naomi, then slingshot herself onto Dom at ringside. Fans popped. Meanwhile, Naomi landed a split-legged moonsault on Liv, but Raquel yanked her out of the ring by her boots.

Raquel slammed Naomi onto the edge of the ring apron. Liv draped her arm over Naomi and scored a three count. Cole said Dom was trying to get his out of the dog house with Liv. McAfee called Dom “a trash bag” and other disparaging names. Cole said Liv and Raquel have probably earned themselves a future tag team title opportunity.

WINNERS: Liv & Raquel in 13:00.

-Kelley interviewed Rhea Ripley backstage, congratulating her for her win over Nia Jax. Ripley said her body is beat up because Jax is tough. Ripley said whoever win the Rumble, they’ll get brutalized by her at WrestleMania. Bayley walked in and said maybe it’ll be her that she sees at this year’s WrestleMania. Ripley wished her luck. Bayley turned and Iyo Sky was standing there. They had a staredown. Sky said, “See you Saturday.”

-Cole plugged WWE World coming to the Las Vegas Convention Center Apr. 17-21. Then Cole plugged Cody would be out later. [c]

-McAfee made fun of a clip of Cole at WrestleMania 27 including that he shaved his armpits and chest “and made himself look like an asshole.” He said when he put Spanx on, no one saw anything. He asked “What happened!” as he circled closer to and closer to Cole’s crotch area.

-Kai Cenat, a popular streamer, was shown in the crowd.

-A vignette was shown of Penta saying with captions: “This is just the beginning to become the best in the world.” He said he’s going to face the best in WWE one-on-one.

-They went to Cole and McAfee. McAfee told him to shake hands and not try to dap anymore. Then they plugged the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show and the main PLE line-up.

-Paul Heyman walked to the ring. “Listen to this ovation,” said Cole. He introduced himself. “As irony would have it, I am the one behind the true one … the one-and-only Tribal Chief and the one who represents WWE and the entire Island of Relevancy on the cover of WWE 2K25. A banner dropped from the rafters of the cover featuring Reigns. Fans chanted, “OTC!” He said at the Rumble, Reigns is going back to the mindset of “1 versus 29.” He said Reigns said he was going to take back his Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa and he did. He said now he’s telling him that Reigns is coming back for his championship. “And it all starts this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.” He said Reigns is the biggest star in the industry, and when Elon Musk colonizes Mars, Reigns will be the biggest star on the planet, too. Heyman said every other wrestler is a Roman Reigns wannabe. Heyman got down on his knees and said they all beg God to be Roman Reigns. Drew McIntyre’s music played.

As Drew walked out, Cole talked about the history between McIntyre and Reigns. Drew made his way into the ring and he stared down Heyman. Cole said Drew can’t be happy about Reigns being on the cover of WWE 2K25. Drew said, “You look kinda nervous, Paul.” He told him to relax. He said Sami Zayn is the only person who should be nervous. “We never get to talk,” he told Heyman. Fans chanted, “We Want Roman!” Drew told Heyman, “You don’t like me very much, do you?” He told Heyman not to open his mouth, but rather just listen for once. He said he is responsible for all the success he is having. He said it pains him to say it, “but I am the daddy of the Bloodline.” He said he hates it, but he is the catalyst of it all.

He said he won the Rumble in 2020 and eliminated Reigns, then slayed The Beast and won the World Title, “your client.” He said he set him out to sea. He said Heyman claims Roman rescued him from obscurity, but Heyman swam back to shore – “metaphorically, of course” – and he found Reigns at a low point. He said he got in his ear and harnessed all of his talent for evil. He said he then went on the greatest run of his life and earned more money than he’s ever made. “Look, Paul, you’re on the damn video game now!” He grabbed the corner of the banner that had Heyman’s face on it. He said all he is looking for is a thank you.

Heyman said, “Thank you Drew, but you’re crowding me right now.” He went from submissive to sinister. Drew backed away and said he was sorry he was crowding him. He said since he just did Heyman a favor, he wanted Heyman to do a favor for him. He told him to tell “his boy” that he is targeting him in the Rumble and will throw him over the top rope. Heyman promised to pass that message on to the Tribal Chief. Heyman tried to leave. Drew said, “I wasn’t talking about Roman, he knows I’m coming. I was talking about your boy, C.M. Punk.” He told Heyman, “Run.” Then he dropped the mic and Heyman left.

Cole said Drew has a lot of conspiracy theories, but a lot of them don’t make sense.

-A graphic hyped Sami vs. Drew.[c]

[HOUR THREE]

(4) SAMI ZAYN vs. DREW MCINTYRE

As Sami made his entrance, a graphic noted that Sami has lost all ten singles matches against Drew, including their last singles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December. The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. Sami landed a springboard moonsault onto Drew at ringside at 2:00. Drew chopped away at Sami once they returned to the ring. Sami gave Drew a tornado DDT, but Drew’s elbow hit Sami’s nose and he immediately clutched his nose and began to bleed heavily onto the ring mat. Sami fired up as he saw the blood. Sami chopped Xrew’s chest and then went for a springboard move, but Drew yanked his arm and Sami landed crotch-first on the top rope.

Drew rolled to ringside to go after Sami. He signaled for a Claymore, but Sami moved, so Drew landed on the announce desk instead. They cut to a break at 6:00. [c]

Cole said Sami just won’t give up. Sami began to fight back. He gave Drew a clothesline. Drew caught a charging Sami with a spinebuster for a near fall at 10:00. He landed a sitout powerbomb right afterward and scored another near fall. Sami came back with a sunset flip powerbomb for a near fall. Sami landed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Drew hung upside down in the corner and sat up and yanked Sami to the mat. He then signaled for the Claymore, but Sami brushed him aside and scored a two count. Drew charged at Sami, but Sami side-stepped him, so Drew crashed into the corner ringpost. Sami signaled for the Helluva Kick, but Drew moved and then Drew put his boots on the middle rope and scored a three count. Cole said Sami was “very game.” Sami told the ref about Drew’s boots on the ropes.

WINNER: McIntyre in 15:00.

-Drew attacked Sami afterward. Cole said even when Drew wins, he’s “a sore sport.” Drew gouged Sami’s face. Cody ran out for the save as his music played. He punched away at Drew and then hit a Cody Cutter. KO then attacked Cody. Cole plugged their match at the Rumble on Saturday. Drew attacked Cody from behind. Sami charged and mistakenly gave Cody a Helluva Kick. Cole said, “That had to be an accident again.” McAfee was skeptical. Sami looked on in horror. KO laughed and rolled out of the ring. Cole said Sami has a lot to think about since KO told him that if Sami helps him beat Cody, he’ll give Sami the first title opportunity.

