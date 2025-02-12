WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of Alexa Bliss’s best moments?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The past couple of weeks have been good for Alexa Bliss. She made her return at the Royal Rumble after two years away from the ring, making the fans extremely happy. Last Friday on Smackdown, she faced Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. She won the match, punching her ticket to the Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1.

Even after a long hiatus, WWE obviously sees great value in her. She is being pushed heavily, as her booking indicates that she will be a major player on Smackdown for the time being. In celebration of her return, the WWE YouTube channel published a new WWE Playlist highlighting some of the best moments in her career. This video excites both old and new fans. Old fans get to relieve those amazing moments, while new fans get to know about her career for potentially the first time.

This was an informative video that touched on some of the best accomplishments Alexa Bliss has had on the main roster. With an hour’s worth of material, I feel like WWE did a great job profiling her success and journey on the main roster.

One of the things I enjoyed about this playlist was them putting her debut match first. For people that aren’t as familiar with her as others are, the earliest match they get to watch is her first match on the main roster. This serves as a proper introduction to her, and I feel like WWE should highlight those matches a lot more with a lot of the other wrestlers. It would be a great comparison from where they were then to where they are now.

I also enjoyed that most of the videos involve her winning championships. It shows that she is a great wrestler and a dominant champion, capable of competing in any type of match against anyone.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing how great Alexa Bliss’s main roster run has been so far. She has won many championships, captured the Money in the Bank title, and had a great pairing with Bray Wyatt during the Thunderdome era of WWE. There’s no doubt that her career so far has been filled with lots of amazing moments.

Adding on to that, this Playlist showcased her character abilities well, as her normal self and her dark character got lots of praise and cheers from the fans. She knows how to switch that creepy persona on and oﬀ so eﬀortlessly, which is probably why it has been successful. Some people struggle with those types of character shifts, but she has made it work.

With Alexa Bliss now on the Friday Night Smackdown roster, she has the opportunity to create even more magical moments that will define her main roster career. Given her run so far, I’m pretty certain that will happen very soon.