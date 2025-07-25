WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/25): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Hulk Hogan tribute, Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for the Tag Titles, Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez, Randy Orton & Jelly Roll confront Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre, plus Cody Rhodes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 25, 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT ROCKET ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 9,202 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 9,542. The arena has a capacity of approximately 19,432 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show began with a tribute to Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) who passed away yesterday at 71 years old. Several members of the WWE were assembled on stage including what looked to be most of the Smackdown roster, creative team members like Bruce Prichard, and former stars such as Sergeant Slaughter, Jimmy Hart, Gerald Briscoe, and Ted Dibiase. There was a graphic on the Titantron that said, “In Memory of Hulk Hogan 1953 – 2025.” Triple H, who was standing in the middle, said that yesterday we lost one of the biggest and most globally recognized icons in the world. He said that many were honored to consider him a friend and that the truth is that he (Hogan) captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe. “We would not be standing here all of us together if not for him.” They gave a traditional 10-bell salute and when it was over many fans cheered and chanted for Hogan.

A tribute video aired to celebrate Hogan’s transcendent professional wrestling career. It began with a voiceover where Hogan said that he loved the business and saying it was magic. His famous theme song “Real American” played as some career highlights were shown. After that, Triple H narrated the video as it detailed Hogan’s life and career including his early days, huge moments like Wrestlemania III, his impact on popular culture, major feuds against Macho Man Randy Savage and the Ultimate Warrior, his time in World Championship Wrestling with the New World Order, his return to the WWE in 2002 including his epic match at Wrestlemania 18, and his later years where he kept himself in the spotlight. Triple H said that Hulkamania would live forever. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I won’t sit here and pretend that Terry Bollea was a great man. He was clearly flawed. I also don’t think it’s my place to judge another person for the way they chose to live their life. He said some reprehensible things and conducted himself in a way I find impossible to understand. And much like I won’t judge him I also won’t judge anyone else for their feelings about the man. They are all valid in my eyes.

However, when we talk about the character of Hulk Hogan I’m very happy to give my opinion. Hulk Hogan the character is everything that Triple H said in the excellent tribute video. He was an inspiration to many across generations and his impact on professional wrestling and popular culture is undeniable. Over the last 24 hours as I’ve pondered his life, career, and too-soon death, I mostly remembered his wrestling career and how it inspired me as a kid.

So, for me, though I was forced to recalibrate how I thought about Terry Bollea over the years, Terry Bollea playing Hulk Hogan helped provide that magic that he said himself made him love the professional wrestling business. And those magical feelings that I still get to enjoy thanks to what Hulk Hogan provide are what I will always be thankful for.)

– Joe Tessitore officially welcomed everyone to the show and said it was hard to properly sum up a complex man’s life, but that Hogan’s impact on the industry is that he was as transformational as anyone in modern sports including Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, and Tiger Woods. Wade Barrett said that without Hogan none of them would be here.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It probably would have been impossible anyway, but I appreciate that no one is pretending that Hogan was a saint.)

As Tessitore was talking he was interrupted by Logan Paul’s music. Paul entered as ring announcer Mark Nash announced him as “The Pride of Cleveland”, which drew boos. Paul got in the ring to host a live segment of “Impaulsive TV.” Paul said it was good to be home, which drew more boos. Paul acknowledged that this city raised him but didn’t make him. He claimed that he made Cleveland. Paul was interrupted by Jelly Roll who came out to one of his own songs.

Jelly questioned Paul referring to himself as an inspiration, saying that Paul only inspired asshole kids to be assholes. Paul told Jelly to shut up and show some respect. He said that Jelly and Randy Orton are taking on two of the greatest in the world in he and Drew McIntyre. Jelly told Paul that he was going to put him in a body bag. Jelly said that Paul was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and conversely Jelly would be fighting for every poor kid that was told they would never make it and got picked on by people like Paul. Jelly said he was a lifelong WWE fan and called Paul a punk-ass bitch. That led to Drew McIntyre entering the ring from the crowd. Jelly said he didn’t come alone either and started singing Orton’s theme song. Orton made his way to the ring to big cheers.

As soon as Orton got in the ring he attacked McIntyre, but McIntyre raked his eyes to gain an advantage. The heels quickly gained the advantage as Paul beat down Jelly in the middle of the ring while Orton was recovering on the outside. Orton pulled McIntyre out of the ring, while back inside Jelly recovered and punched Paul a few time. Then Paul ran into Jelly and fell down which was referred to as a shoulder-block. Jelly also hit a Bossman slam.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The segment worked well since Paul is so unlikeable and Jelly comes across as sincere. Jelly was well-spoken and seemed comfortable giving a wrestling promo. Tessitore referred to the Bossman slam as that and as the Black Hole Slam. I guess he didn’t want to offend Abyss in the back?)

– A pre-recorded video aired showing highlights of Andrade and Rey Fenix while they said it was just a matter of time before they win gold. They said they were money.

– Alexa Bliss made her entrance for the opening match of the evening accompanied by Charlotte Flair. [c]

– Co-holder of the Women’s Tag Team Championships Roxanne Perez entered the ring accompanied by Roxanne Perez

(1) ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte Flair) vs. ROXANNE PEREZ (w/Raquel Rodriguez)

Bliss rolled up Perez for a few quick one-counts. Bliss charged at Perez who was cowering in the corner but stopped short, smiled and smacked her in the stomach. Bliss continued her attack with a forward flip off the apron onto a fallen Perez on the outside. Rodriguez walked over to confront Bliss but Flair stepped in the way as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Bliss was still in control with a dragon screw leg whip and a couple weak-looking shoulder blocks. Bliss lined up Perez for Sister Abigail but Perez escaped with an eye rake. Rodriguez took advantage of the referee being distracted and interfered leading to a springboard moonsault from Perez. Perez covered for a two-count. Flair snuck up on Rodriguez from behind and tossed her over the barricade to the timekeeper area. Perez was distracted and when she turned around ate a DDT from Bliss. Bliss slowly climbed to the top rope but on the outside Rodriguez nailed Flair with a big boot. She then was going to attempt a powerbomb but Bliss hit a twisted Bliss on Rodriguez on the floor instead. When Bliss re-entered the ring Perez rolled her up from behind and held the ropes to get the victory. Bliss’s nose was bleeding as a result of the Twisted Bliss on the floor.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez via pinfall in 7:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Bliss dominated nearly the entire match and Perez capitalized to get the win by cheating because good guys are dumb.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill in the back about her upcoming Summerslam WWE Championship match against Tiffany Stratton. Cargill said she was the Queen of the Ring and a natural born champion. Cargill exited and Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice entered. Green told the Hervice to go secure the perimeter while she complained that she should have received the title shot instead of stupid, useless, Cargill. Cargill was standing right behind Green. When Green realized it she turned around and Cargill punched her. Cargill beat her all the way through the Gorilla position and all the way to the ring. The bell rang for an impromptu match.

(2) JADE CARGILL vs. CHELSEA GREEN

Cargill hit a big pump kick that knocked Green down and forced her to retreat to ringside as the Secret Hervice showed up to help Green regroup. [c]

Cargill knocked Green down a couple times and hit a fallaway slam. Cargill hit a couple corner splashes and a chokeslam. Alba Fyre climbed onto the apron and momentarily distracted Cargill enough so that Green could hit the Zig Zag for a two-count. Green wanted to go for the Unpretty-her, but Cargill escaped and hit her finish for the win.

Piper Niven and Fyre immediately attacked her after the bell. Tiffany Stratton came down to fight them off together with Cargill. Cargill picked up the WWE Championship and put it over her shoulder. Stratton asked for it back and Cargill slowly handed it over.

WINNER: Jade Cargill by pinfall in 5:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I guess we can just make matches all willy-nilly now. I don’t remember another time where someone just attacked someone backstage, dragged them to the ring, and then the bell rang. My only gripe with the match was that Cargill literally got hit with one move and it led to a two-count. If anyone was paying attention they’d realize that makes her look weak. Other than that, it was a quick squash to give Cargill some momentum going into her first championship match next weekend at Summerslam.)

– Bliss was in the locker room wiping off her bloody face. Flair came in and apologized about her nose. Flair said they can’t lose at Summerslam like they did tonight. Bliss thanked her for being cool about it. Flair questioned why she wouldn’t be since they are .. partners. Bliss called her out because she was about to say they were friends. Charlotte denied it. [c]

– 1984 highlights of Hogan’s victory over the Iron Sheik to win his first WWF championship were shown. A graphic showed that he was a 6-time WWE Champion, 6-time WCW Champion, and a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer.

[HOUR TWO]

– Cody Rhodes made his entrance to huge cheers. Cody started by saying that wrestling lost one of its giants in Hulk Hogan. Cody said that Hogan’s indisputable accomplishments were not complicated. Cody said thank you to Hulk Hogan. Cody shifted to talking about his upcoming Street Fight for the WWE Championship against John Cena at Summerslam. He said he doesn’t want to fight the Cena that is counting the days before he leaves the business. He wants to fight the “real” John Cena. Cody said he wanted to beat the best. Cody was in tears and said he needed to know that all of this meant something and Cena was the only one who knows the answer.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Cody is focused. That is all.)

– They recapped the staged car accident by Solo Sikoa from last week. After that, Jacob Fatu spoke to a camera in the back that he used to love Solo but now he’s never going back. Fatu said he’s gonna dog walk Solo inside a steel cage at Summerslam. The Miz stepped into the frame and yelled at Fatu for putting him on the shelf for 6 weeks. Miz said that Fatu is a pawn while he is a main character. Miz said that they have a match right now and he slapped Fatu across the face. Fatu laughed at him and said, “come on with it.” Miz’s music played. [c]

– An Aleister Black/Damian Priest hype video aired. Black claimed that Priest fought to prove who he is, while Black fights to reveal who Priest is. Priest said that Black wants to be like Priest. They are wrestling each other next week on Smackdown.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I imagine that will be inconclusive and they will have a rematch at Summerslam.)

– Jacob Fatu entered for the next match.

(3) JACOB FATU vs. THE MIZ

Fatu threw Miz into the corner and then leveled him with a big shoulder block and a splash in the corner than topped Miz. Miz avoided a hip attack but couldn’t dodge a clothesline. Fatu beat down on a seated Miz in the corner until Solo Sikoa’s music played. Solo and his MFT group slowly sauntered to the ring. Miz capitalized with a chop block and sent Fatu into the ringpost shoulder-first. [c]

Back from the break Fatu has re-gained the advantage. Fatu won a punching match and leveled Miz with another clothesline and a running senton. Fatu climbed the ropes and hit 10 headbutts. Fatu dove through the ropes and took out all 3 members of the MFT. He superkicked Solo and reentered the ring. Fatu hit a pretty pop-up Samoan Drop on Miz that earned him the one…two…three.

WINNER: Jacob Fatu by pinfall in 7:00.

The MFT group and Solo beat down Fatu after the match until Jimmy Uso ran down to help with a chair in hand. Uso fought them all off with the chair until he nailed Talla Tonga with it. Talla no-sold it and hit Uso with a big boot. The MFTs used their numbers advantage but Fatu tried to fight his way free. Fatu cleared the ring of everyone except Solo who was fallen in the corner. Fatu picked up the chair and put it around Solo’s neck. Fatu was going to hit a running hip attack but Talla Tonga intercepted him with a clothesline that flipped Fatu. Talla chokeslammed Fatu as Solo cheered him on. Solo picked up Fatu and hit him with a Samoan spike. Solo held the United States Championship high as he stood over Fatu. The crowd chanted “F*ck you Solo.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good beatdown by the MFT group. You can tell Solo’s recent momentum is working when the fans chant F*ck you at him. Good heel work.)

– The Street Profits and B-Fab were interviewed by Cathy Kelly in the back. She asked them what Andrade and Rey Fenix need to do to defeat the Wyatt Sicks. They were just made that they weren’t in the number one contender’s match last week. DIY showed up and said to let them fix the mess that the Profits made. Johnny Gargano told Dawkins to take off his Cleveland Guardians jersey since Gargano is the Cleveland guy. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I think I’d be embarrassed if I was tremendous athlete but I was forced to interview in some backstage area of an arena next to a bunch of crates. Like can we sit at a table at least? Also, is everyone in WWE from Cleveland now? It’s like Minneapolis in the early 90’s.)

– Highlights from 1987 and Wrestlemania III were shown, where Hogan slammed and defeated Andre the Giant in front of “93,000” fans at the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit. A graphic showed that Hogan main evented 8 Wrestlemanias and appeared at 16.

– Zelina Vega got in Giulia’s face in the back. Kiana James stepped between them and said if Vega wanted to talk to Giulia she’d have to talk to James first because she’s her official representation. Vega called her “clipboard Karen.” Vega ignored her and asked for a rematch for the United States Championship. James said she talked to Nick Aldis and the rematch is happening next week. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome to the main roster Kiana James. Looks like she may be the mouthpiece for Giulia.)

– Andrade and Rey Fenix made their way to the ring for the main event. The WWE Tage Team Champions the Wyatt Sicks made their cell-phone illuminated creepy entrance.

(4) THE WYATT SICKS (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis w/Uncle Howdy, Erik Rowan, Nikki Cross) vs. ANDRADE & REY FENIX – WWE Tag Team Championship match

The bell rang with only 10 minutes left to go in the show. Fenix and Gacy started things off. Andrade and Fenix started hot with some double-team action to set the tone. Andrade hit the Three Amigos and tagged Fenix back in. Lumis knocked Fenix off the top rope sending him crashing to the floor and they went to a split-screen. [c]

Both men (Lumis and Fenix) were down when they came from the break. Both men tagged out and Andrade came in red hot. The Wyatts regrouped and double-teamed Andrade, forcing Fenix to have to break up a pin attempt. Fenix went for his reverse 619 but Gacy kicked him to the floor in the middle of it. Lumis tagged in Gacy and they did their signature assisted powerbomb. But Andrade got his knees up and Gacy got him in a small package for a nearfall. Fenix dove over the top rope onto Lumis while Andrade hit the Message on Gacy. Andrade covered but Nikki Cross pulled the referee out to the floor.

The bell rang as Erik Rowan stormed the ring and beatdown everyone in it as Fraxiom and the Motor City Machine Guns hit the ring. The Street Profits came out too and cleaned house. Then DIY walked down with Nick Aldis. There was total chaos as Angelo Dawkins somersaulted over the top followed by Montez Ford flipping over the corner to the outside as often does. Aldis announced that they would wrestle at Summerslam in a TLC match for the Tag Team titles. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” for the ongoing chaos and everyone kept brawling as they went off the air.

WINNER: Andrade & Rey Fenix by disqualification in 6:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: As excepted, the Wyatts found a way to retain. It was a flat main even match, but the aftermath more than made up for it. Hot ending)