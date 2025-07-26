VIP PODCAST 7/25 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Hogan tribute with stage gathering, 10 bell salute, video, and Cody comments, plus tag title match, Charlotte-Alexa, Jelly Roll and Logan (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 25 edition of WWE Smackdown including the Hulk Hogan tribute with stage gathering, 10 bell salute, video, and Paul Levesque and Cody Rhodes comments, plus a men’s tag title match between the Wyatts and Andrade & Rey Fenix, Charlotte-Alexa dynamite moves forward, Jelly Roll and Logan Paul argue, and more.

