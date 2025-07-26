FREE PODCAST 7/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbridge: Hulk Hogan tribute video, 10 bell salute, Cody promo, plus Summerslam build (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge who open the show with 40 minutes of discussion on Hulk Hogan’s death, the tribute to him on Smackdown, and our opinion that WWE largely got it right in terms of walking a fine line with balancing his legacy as a top attraction and personal scandals, including Cody Rhodes saying feelings about him are “complicated.” Then analysis of the rest of the show including Summerslam build. Also, on-site correspondent talks about the mood in the building, crowd reactions all night, and the post-Smackdown dark match. There is caller and chat and email interaction throughout.
