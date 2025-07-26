VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #871 (July 23, 2005): Hardy-Lita spar on WWE.com over real-life break-up, Triple H’s future, SD terrorist angle fallout, Kevin Nash Torch Talk pt. 14

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #871 cover-dated July 23, 2005: This issue includes the most space dedicated to news all year including a detailed look at the C.M. Punk ROH Title situation this month and Matt Hardy’s first appearance in TNA including backstage news… WWE Newswire includes breaking news on Triple H’s future the rest of the year and what he’ll be doing off-camera, plus the latest fallout from the media criticism of the Smackdown Terrorist Angle, and comments from recently departed WWE talents… TNA Newswire details the Hardy statement, comments from Styles about TNA and ROH, where Jeff Hardy fits in, and more… The 14th installment of the Kevin Nash Torch Talk series includes his biggest regret in his career and comments about his friends in wrestling over the years… Detailed coverage of the TNA No Surrender PPV… Wade Keller’s End Notes with insight into Lita’s reaction to this entire shoot/work storyline, plus comments on the Lita-Hardy exchange… Plus Backtrack, Arena Spotlights, and more…

