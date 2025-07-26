RADICAN’S TAKE: Brief results and analysis of NJPW G1 Climax 35: Night 1 (Hashi-Takagi, Sabre-Narita, Tanahashi-Taichi)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 1 (7/19) brief results & analysis

Note: I will be posting my brief thoughts of each night of G1 Climax in groups of 2 or 3 shows moving forward. I’m doing night 1 as a standalone post because it was a longer show with 10 matches total.

Announcers: Walker Stewart and Chris Charlton

(1) Yoshi-Hashi vs. Shingo Takagi – B Block match

Hashi won a short match after a crucifix driver.

WINNER: Yoshi-Hashi at 4:45 (2pts)

(2) Callum Newman vs Evil – A Block match

Evil threw Callum into the ref late in the match. He fended off Togo’s attempt to choke him, but Fale wiped him out with the Grenade. Evil then tapped him out with the Darkness Scorpion.

WINNER: Evil at 9:01 (2pts) via submission. (*1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This was about what you’d expect from a HOT match.)

(3) Drilla Maloney vs. Great-O-Khan – B Block match

Maloney attacked O-Khan from behind to start the match. Maloney tied O-Khan’s hair to the barricade, but they managed to free themselves from the guardrail. O-Khan dominated the bulk of the action, but Maloney caught them with the Drilla Killa for the win.

WINNER: Drilla Maloney at 9:08 (2pts). (**1/4)

(4) Yuya Umera vs. Boltin Oleg – A Block match

Uemura went after Oleg’s arm during the early going. They did a nice spot where both men were going for big moves after Oleg got a bear hug. Oleg kept blocking Uemura’s attempts to hit a Deadbolt. Eventually he hit a belly to belly suplex.

Uemura got a crucifix pin and Oleg stood up with Uemura on his shoulders. He managed to slip off Boltin’s shoulders and he hit the Deadbolt for the win.

WINNER: Yuya Uemura (2pts) at 11:03. (***)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a solid match, but it never really got out of second gear. The action was good that got us to the finish here.)

(5) Shota Umino vs. El Phantasmo – B Block match

The announcers said both men were friends that had helped each other through tough times. They had a solid match, but something was missing until late. Umino managed to avoid Thunder Kiss ‘86. He eventually hit Second Chapter for the win.

WINNER: Shota Umino (2 pts) at 11:29. (**1/2)

(6) Ryohei Oiwa vs. David Finlay – A block match

Oiwa won a play-in match to get into the tournament over Kojima. He’s looking to establish himself as a winner. Oiwa began favoring his back after hitting a dropkick. Finlay went right after his back and mid-section. He eventually hit a big Dominator for a two count.

Oiwa countered Overkill. He then hit a Dr. Bomb. Finlay countered The Grip, but Oiwa managed to hit it a short time later for the win.

WINNER: Ryohei Oiwa (2 pts) at 13:10. (***3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a big upset, but I doubt Finlay loses many more matches during the tournament. The wrestling was good here for the most part with Oiwa working a hip/lower back injury.

He worked really well with Finlay here and it will be interesting to see if his injury is a tournament-long storyline. )

Rocky Romero came out with Konosuke Takeshita and then joined the English commentary team.

(7) Konosuke Takeshita vs. Gabe Kidd – B Block match

Takeshita hit a flying forearm early and landed on Kidd, who immediately acted like his leg was hurt. Takeshita looked worried after the spot as well. They traded counters on the floor at one point after Kidd suplexed Takeshita over the top to the floor and landed on his feet. Takeshita eventually hit a brainbuster on the floor and Kidd grabbed his leg on the floor.

It looked like Takeshita was about to drop, but he caught Kidd coming off the ropes with Straight Murder for a near fall. Takeshita hit Kidd with Straight Murder on the floor after both men traded several counters. It looked like Kidd was going to get counted out, but he dove back into the ring at the last second only to eat a running knee.

Kidd hit the Drill-A-Hole piledriver for a near fall. Takeshita hit several blows to Kidd’s head and locked in a Chicken Wing for the submission win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in at 13:15 via ref stoppage. (***3/4)

Kidd woke up asking if it was over. Kidd told the ref he didn’t tap out. He and Takeshita then went at it before tons of security ran into to separate them.

(Radicans Analysis: The match stalled for a bit when Kidd got hurt during the early going and then it was a lot of fighting spirit style action with little selling, although Kidd did favor his knee for most of the match after Takeshita landed on it.

This was getting really good late when it abruptly ended with a ref stoppage. It didn’t seem like Kidd was in the hold long enough to tape out.)

(8) Sanada vs. Yota Tsuji – A Block match

Sanada dominated he action and hit a shining wizard. He went up top for the Muta Moonsault and missed, but landed on his feet. Tsuji hit the Gene Blaster and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji (2 pts) at 5:10.

(Radicans Analysis: Strange match here. It was really short and Sanada dominated until getting hit with Tsuji’s finish.)

(9) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita – B Block match

Narita baited Sabre into going for a running kick in the apron during the early going and he missed. They went to the floor and Narita baited him into missing another running kick against the barricade. Sabre got on track and worked a head scissors submission, but Narita bit his leg to break the hold.

Sabre grabbed a choke, but Narita kicked his leg to get out of it. Narita backed the ref into the corner and Sabre missed another kick. Narita hit a low blow that the ref didn’t see. He then hit Hell’s Guillotine off the top for the win.

WINNER: Ren Narita (2 pts) at 16:14. (***1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: I can take a heel cheating as Narita did here without outside interference. The match itself saw Narita bait Sabre into doing things that weren’t working for him and it was on the verge of developing a good story when it ended somewhat abruptly.)

(10) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi – A Block match Narita

They set a slow pace during the early going. Tanahashi went after Taichi’s leg. At one point he blocked an enzuguri and applied a cloverleaf hold. Taichi struggled, but got to the ropes. Taichi dodged an Aces High attempt and got the Gedo Clutch for a near fall. They had an awkward exchange and Tanahashi hit a dragon screw, but Taichi no-sold it and bit a super kick and bother men were down.

Taichi hit an axe bomber lariat at one point, but he sold his legs instead of making the cover. He hit Saito Suplex with a bridge, but he couldn’t hold it because of the damage to his knee. The fans chanted for Tanahashi. Tanahashi got on track and hit Aces High. He went for High Fly Flow, but Taichi got up, so he hit another Aces High. Tanahashi then hit High Fly Flow for the win.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 pts) at 21:11. (***1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was slow-paced and rough in spots, as both men struggled to create movement at times and had some awkward exchanges. The match, despite its flaws, picked up nicely late and got over with the crowd. They definitely got behind Tanahashi, especially when he was selling during the match.)

