Top NJPW wrestler to miss rest of G1 Climax 35 due to injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gabe Kidd is out of the G1 Climax 35 tournament due to an injury to his right knee.

Kidd came to the ring to start Night 5 of the tournament yesterday and announced he will have to miss the rest of the tournament due to a right knee injury. Kidd originally injured his knee during his match on July 19 during night 1 of the tournament when he wrestled Takeshita Konosuke. i

Kidd had been forfeiting his matches in Block B with as it was determined whether or not his injury would allow him to return to the tournament. All of Kidd’s remaining opponents in Block B will be awarded 2 points via forfeit moving forward.

“I was really hopeful that I could come back and power through this and continue in this G1 Climax, but I’ve spoke to the doctors and there is no way I can be cleared, so I have no other choice but to withdraw from the G1 Climax,” Kidd said at the start of G1 Climax 35: Night 5.

NJPW has provided no update as to the extent of Kidd’s injury nor did they provide a timetable as to when he will be able to return to the ring. Kidd is the current IWGP Global Hvt. Champion and NJPW has also not announced yet whether or not he will have to vacate the title.