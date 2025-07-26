News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

July 26, 2025

When: Thursday, July 26, 2025

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Aragon Ballroom

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 730 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Athena vs. Alex Windsor – ROH Women’s World Championship match
  • Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty – TNT Championship match
  • Forbidden Door World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament to continue

