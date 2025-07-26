AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Thursday, July 26, 2025
Where: Chicago, Ill. at Aragon Ballroom
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 730 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Athena vs. Alex Windsor – ROH Women’s World Championship match
- Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty – TNT Championship match
- Forbidden Door World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament to continue
