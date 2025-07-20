AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/20): Dustin Rhodes celebrates TNT Title win, Death Riders attack Cabana, Max Caster vs. O’Reilly, Ricochet vs. A.R. Fox, Bayne vs. Tay Melo, Eight-Man Tag Main Event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 19, 2025 (Recorded 7/17)

GARLAND, TEX. AT BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone & Colt Cabana.

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,059 tickets had been distributed; the arena was set up for 1,144.

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show and immediately welcomed the new TNT Champion to the ring, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. Dustin entered holding a pair of ROH belts to go with the TNT title around his waist. They showed a replay of Dustin winning the belt at All In as the crowd chanted “Dustin” and then “you deserve it.”

Dustin thanked the crowd and then pointed to the sky and told his dad that he wished he were there, eliciting a “Dusty” chant. Dustin listed several instances when the going gets tough and he “keeps steppin’.” Dustin said he’s never told himself he’s not good enough, despite 37 years of falling down. He concluded that he is now “The face of TNT.” He said he wants to be a fighting champion.

The single note of Don Callis’ entrance music brought out the head of the family followed by Kyle Fletcher. They made their way to the ring where Don Callis told everyone that Kyle Fletcher had something important to say. The crowd booed as Kyle took issue Dustin’s story. He lamented that the title celebration and the big moment on Saturday was supposed to be his. Kyle told Dustin that he signed his own death certificate because he won’t rest until he’s taken everything from him.

Dustin told Kyle that he’s an impressive machine. Dustin named several times he fell short of attaining the TNT title. He said Kyle is just excuses while he worked three times last weekend to pull it off. Callis had to stop Kyle from attacking Dustin. Callis said that Dustin is a man because of all he’s been through. Callis told Dustin he’d hold a place for him in the Don Callis family, so he wouldn’t have to be a third wheel in the Rhodes family when Kyle takes the title.

Dustin took exception and went after Don Callis, but Kyle hit him from behind. Dustin turned and knocked Kyle down with a right hand. Callis calmed Kyle down and lead him back up the aisle as Dustin’s music played.

(White’s Take: This was on the high end of Dustin Rhodes promos, reminding us how good he can be after some near disasters on the microphone leading into Double or Nothing. That said, the sooner Fletcher gets the TNT title around his waist, the sooner that belt might start to actually mean something.)

-They threw to a video of The Conglomeration with Mark Briscoe talking over images of himself, Ishii, and Willow. They cut to a video of Willow and Statlander and their ongoing issues, then back to Mark Briscoe calling out Moxley.

(1) RICOCHET vs. A.R. FOX

-Ricochet’s music played to bring him out, without the Gates of Agony. They showed a replay of a few weeks ago when the Gates of Agony jumped A.R. Fox to apparently form Ricochet’s stable. Fox entered second and the crowd chanted along with him.

The match started fifteen minutes into the hour. Ricochet immediately retreated to ringside, then through the crowd and back to ringside and back to the ring. Fox finally caught him and punched him down briefly. Ricochet again escaped to ringside, but Fox dove over the top right and took him out.

Fox threw Ricochet back into the ring as the Gates of Agony made their way down to the ring. Fox swept out Ricochet’s feet and then connected with a flipping double stomp on the apron. Back in the ring, Fox delivered a spinning suplex and went for the pin but only got a two count.

Fox straddled Ricochet in the corner, but Ricochet slipped under him, raked his back and then went for the ten-count punches. Fox escaped and then delivered punches of his own. Fox threw Ricochet into the corner and followed in with a running clothesline in the corner. Fox slid onto the apron, and as Ricochet distracted the ref, the Gates of Agony dragged Fox out of the ring and slammed him down on the apron. Ricochet celebrated as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Ricochet set Fox up on his shoulders on the apron, but Fox slipped off and came back with some big right hands. Fox delivered elbows to Ricochet as he hung onto the top rope. Ricochet flipped into the ring and Fox flipped onto the apron at the same time, then re-entered with senton atomico onto Ricochet. Ricochet rolled to ringside where Fox connected with a dive.

Back in the ring, Fox hit a low dropkick in the corner and then climbed to the top rope. Fox connected with a flipping senton and went for the pin, but Ricochet kicked out at two. Fox went for a suplex, but Ricochet flipped out and rolled him up for a two count. They traded leverage pins for a series of two counts before Ricochet blocked a backslide. Ricochet seamlessly lifted Fox onto his shoulders and nailed him with a Death Valley Driver. Ricochet went for the pin, but Fox kicked out at two.

Ricochet lined up the Spirit Gun, but Fox ducked it and then landed an enziguri followed by a thrust kick. Fox tied Ricochet into the ropes and rolled into the ring into a modified destroyer. Fox hooked the leg, but Ricochet kicked out at two. Fox went back to the top rope, but Bishop Kaun distracted the ref and Fox, allowing Ricochet to landed a pair of chops that stunned Fox on the top rope.

Fox fought him off, but Ricochet charged back to the top rope where Fox met him with a kick to the head, knocking him back to the mat. Fox went for a 450 splash, but Ricochet rolled out of the way and Fox crashed into the mat. Fox got to his knees and Ricochet hit the Spirit Gun from behind. Ricochet went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 12:00

(White’s Take: Another Collision, another A.R. Fox appearance where he looks good in defeat. On the plus side, despite a small distraction from his new heavies, Ricochet basically got the win clean.)

-They went to a video package on Hangman winning the title at All In.

-They returned to ringside with Colt Cabana, Schiavone and Nigel. As they discussed Hangman’s win, Marina Shafir appeared from the crowd behind Cabana and wrapped a chain around his neck. Moxley grabbed the chain and landed some shots on Cabana’s head, busting him open. Yuta tossed Cabana into the ringsteps as he bled all over the place.

Moxley grabbed a microphone and said he’s giving the people what they want, as Yuta wrapped the chain around Cabana’s neck in the ring. Moxley threw Cabana over the top rope and strangled him with the chain, how he lost the match to Hangman at All In. The crowd chanted “you tapped out” as Moxley and company escaped through the crowd and officials came down to check on Cabana and they went to commercial. [c]

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Statlander, running down her nearly missing recent opportunities. Statlander changed the subject from Willow, proclaiming herself strong, tough, and athletic before the Death Riders walked by. Statlander stepped in front of Lexy. Yuta told Statlander that champions bounce back before Shafir dragged him off.

(2) MEGAN BAYNE vs. TAY MELO – Everyone Banned From Ringside

Back in the ring Megan Bayne made her entrance for her match where everyone is banned from ringside. Tay made her entrance and posed in the ropes. The bell rang and the match started 36 minutes into the hour.

Bayne immediately powered Tay into the corner and drove repeated shoulders into her midsection. Tay dodged Bayne in the corner and came back with a flurry of forearms in the corner. Tay dodged Bayne again and grabbed her from behind, but Bayne landed a back elbow and then dropped her with a running clothesline.

Bayne lifted Tay up, spun around and bodyslammed her in the middle of the ring. Bayne went for another running clothesline, but Tay countered it, grabbing her arm and driving Bayne into the mat into a Fujiwara armbar. She locked it in, but Bayne powered out. Tay transitioned into a triangle hold. Bayne powered Tay up while in the hold and slammed her down to break it.

Bayne set Tay up onto the top rope, but Tay hit her with a kick. Tay wrapped her legs around her head and dragged her out of the ring with a slow motion hurricanrana. Tay hit a kick from the apron to Bayne on the floor. Tay followed up with a crossbody from the apron, but Bayne easily caught her and then delivered a fallaway slam onto the floor. Bayne posed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Tay escaped a hold with a jawbreaker followed by three consecutive running forearm shots. Tay dodged Bayne in the corner and landed three running pump kicks to Bayne in the corner. Tay viciously kicked Bayne across the face in the corner.

Tay posed but didn’t notice Bayne got to her feet and walked up behind her. Tay turned and Bayne tossed her onto her shoulders for the Fate’s Descent, but Tay slipped off and rammed Bayne into the corner and then connected with a low-angle German suplex. Tay charged in for a running knee, but Bayne caught her leg and executed and overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Bayne got Tay to her feet and went for another overhead throw, but Tay countered it into a guillotine choke. It looked like Bayne was going to fade, but she powered Tay up into a falcon arrow into the pin. Tay kicked out at two.

Bayne went for a powerbomb, but Tay escaped, rolled through and connected with a running knee. Tay got Bayne up and landed a Canadian Destroyer. Tay went for the pin, but Bayne managed to grab the ropes to break the count at two.

Tay set up for TayKO, but Bayne countered it into a fallaway slam. Bayne followed up with the running decapitator clothesline. Bayne set Tay up again for the powerbomb, this time got her up and connected with the running powerbomb straight into the pin for the win.

WINNER: Megan Bayne in 10:00

(White’s Take: Despite Tay getting a decent crowd reaction and a lot of offense, this still amounted to a spotlight for Megan Bayne, who looked impressively powerful in her win.)

-The went to a backstage to SkyFlight and Scorpio Sky said they’ve been looking for a challenge. Don Callis wandered into frame to extend an offer to join the family. Christopher Daniels took exception and said if they’re ever looking for a challenge, they can fight. [c]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

(3) TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. ALEX WINDSOR

Taya made her entrance, carried on the shoulders of MxM Collection. They cut to a promo from Alex Windsor reminding everyone for her match with Athena that lead to her signing. Windsor made her entrance, and the bell rang to start the match 53 minutes into the hour.

Taya and Windsor locked up and Taya pushed Windsor to the ground. Taya whipped Windsor into the corner and followed in with a back elbow and then repeated into the opposite corner. Taya followed up with running double knees into the corner. Taya went for the pin, but Windsor kicked out at one.

Taya threw Windsor into the corner again, this time Windsor jumped over her and landed two arm drags followed by a low dropkick. Windsor pumped up the crowd and chopped Taya in the corner. Windsor caught Taya’s legs and spun her into the ropes and then connect with a neckbreaker. Windsor went for the pin but Taya kicked out at two.

Windsor locked Taya into a sharpshooter, but Taya escaped by grabbing Windsor’s hair. Taya went for a figure four, but Windsor immediately grabbed the ropes to escape. Taya hit the ropes, but Windsor lifted her up into a blue thunder bomb. Windsor held on for the pin, but Taya kicked out at two.

Taya got up and Windsor dropped her with a spinning lariat. Windsor nailed Taya with a headbutt and then locked in the sharpshooter again. This time Taya tapped out almost immediately.

WINNER: Alex Windsor in 3:00

(White’s Take: Basically a squash match, and Windsor looked good but didn’t seem to highlight much of her offense. She’s got a Blue Thunder Bomb and Sharpshooter, but neither is unique to her.)

-Alex didn’t have time to celebrate before Athena appeared on the balcony to tell Alex that she didn’t take her to the limit. Athena then addressed her “minions.” She said “Athena Elite Wrestling” will take center stage. Athena mocked Toni Storm’s pose.

Toni appeared on the stage and walked to the ring while telling Athena that she’s the “only balcony bitch.” The crowd chanted “Toni” as she challenged Athena to sign her contract and fight her right now. Athena declined. Athena said she’d consider if Toni got on her knees and begged her like “the dirty whore she is.” Toni considered, but then suggested Athena come to the ring so she can shine her shoe on Athena’s sphincter.

Athena declined this invitation also, reminding Toni that she must go through Billie Starkz first. Toni said she loves Billie and she will be an excellent wrestler when she reaches puberty. Toni said that if Billie wins, she’ll give her a title shot as well. Toni followed up by charging through the crowd, through the venue, and up the stairs to the balcony. Athena ran away saying “catch me if you can, bitch.” Toni stopped to pose on the balcony as the crowd chanted for her.

(White’s Take: A fun start to the Athena and Toni Storm feud. Athena was good, but Toni was timeless.)

-Lexy was backstage with Anthony Bowens, who seemed distracted by a tablet (like a toddler). Billy Gunn appeared to address how they’re not on the same page, presumably because Bowens is obsessed with Max Caster. Billy said he’s got a match for Bowens next week to put him back on track. Bowens said he trusts him and they scissored to confirm it.

(4) BIG BILL & BRYAN KEITH vs. CRU (Actions Andretti & Lio Rush) vs. GATES OF AGONY (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. THE GUNNS (Colten Gunn & Austin Gunn w/Juice Robinson) – $200,000 Match

Big Bill and Bryan Keith made their entrance, followed by Action Andretti and Lio Rush. Gates of Agony entered to what I believe is new music and a stripped-down presentation that doesn’t so readily scream “Temu Bloodline.” The lights went out and The Gunns appeared at the top of the stage with the beardless Juice Robinson.

The bell rang to start the match six minutes into the second hour with Austin and Lio starting things. Lio immediately rolled Austin up for a two count. Austin came back with a combination of punches. Andretti tagged in, allowing him and Lio to take Austin down with a double team kick.

Colten tagged in and took Lio and Andretti down with a double flying clothesline. Kaun entered and caught Colten with a crossbody. Liona tagged in and hit a clothesline on Colten. Liona went for the pin but only got two. Colten came back with a dropkick and tagged in Austin as Keith tagged in.

Keith landed a pair of kicks on Austin before Colten came in on a blind tag and landed a jumping neckbreaker. Big Bill tagged in to a solid crowd reaction and stepped into the ring. Everyone got into the ring, and all eight men brawled to ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Colten escaped a hold with a jawbreaker. Colten tried to tag out, but Lio knocked everyone off the apron one by one, until he got the Big Bill, who didn’t get knocked off so easily. Colten tagged Bill in, and he beat down everyone with running clotheslines and big boots. He knocked Colten to ringside with a clothesline and Kaun to ringside with a big boot.

In the ring, Bill landed a big sidewalk slam on Lio. Colten tagged himself in and ran into a big punch from Bill. Bill rolled to ringside and hit a big boot on Colten and then got a running start, but ran into Liona, who pounced him, sending him flying over the announce table.

Back in the ring, Austin hit a Famouser on Andretti. Ricochet ran down the ramp to ringside and dragged Austin to ringside. Gates of Agony capitalized and nailed their double team crucifix powerbomb on Andretti. Kaun went for the pin and got the win (and $200,000).

WINNERS: Gates of Agony in 10:00

(White’s Take: I love having this many legitimate tag teams representing the tag team division. Why they’re wrestling for $200,000 instead of trying to climb the ranks for a title match, I couldn’t tell you.)

[HOUR TWO]

-They showed a video of Copelands’ return and Christian’s removal from the Patriarchy.

-Back in the ring, Max Caster was holding his copyright and Chicago was “looking live at the best wrestler alive.” The crowd nailed his disjointed chant, but he wasn’t impressed. They put five minutes on the clock.

(5) MAX CASTER vs. KYLE O’REILLY (w/Roderick Strong)

Roderick Strong’s music played to bring out O’Reilly, accompanied by Strong. The match started 20 minutes into the hour as they locked up and O’Reilly landed a kick to Max’s leg. Caster escaped to ringside, and grabbed a microphone to ask O’Reilly to stop. O’Reilly chased Max around the ring before Strong “accidentally” tripped Caster.

O’Reilly slammed Max’s face into the ring steps, kicked him, and then rammed his face into the steps, and then kicked him and rammed his face into the steps and then dropped him with a roundhouse to the chest.

O’Reilly threw Max into the ring, who grabbed his trademark paper. The ref grabbed the clipboard, and Caster used the chance to gouge O’Reilly’s eyes. Caster went for a sunset flip, but O’Reilly transitioned directly into an armbar, and Caster tapped out immediately.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly, in 2:00

(White’s Take: Another quick loss for Caster, but he still may be getting the better end of the Acclaimed break up; at least he’s not saddled with Billy Gunn.)

– Thet showed O’Reilly’s partners in The Conglomeration celebrating as they went to commercial. [c]

-Back from break, Juice Robinson was backstage, upset at The Gunns losing the four-way tag match earlier. He said Ricochet cost them $200,000. Big Bill walked in and told Juice not to stick his nose in his business. The two men brawled against the lockers before referees appeared to break them up.

(6) RUSH vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA

Rush entered with the rest of LFI. Shibata entered accompanied only by a black towel. Mortos and Dralistico went to the back and the bell rang to start the match 29 minutes into the second hour. Rush and Shibata immediately started trading forearm strikes followed by hard chops.

The chops continued until Rush hit the ropes and landed an overhand chop and a rolling elbow strike that knocked Shibata to the outside. Rush rammed Shibata into the barricade at ringside and then slammed him into the steel stairs. Rush then got a running start and threw Shibata into the barricade again.

Rush rolled into the ring and posed. Rush rolled back out and threw Shibata into the ring. Rush tried to get back into the ring, but Shibata caught him with a kicked to the face that knocked him off the apron. Shibata took his turn to run Rush back and forth into the barricade a few times. Shibata rolled into the ring and sat cross-legged as they went to commercial.[c]

Back from break, Rush and Shibata were going back and forth with chops in the corner. Rush beat Shibata down in the corner with forearms. Shibata came back with a pump kick and attacked Rush int eh corner. Shibata landed a running low dropkick on Rush In the corner (which is Rush’s finisher, is it not?).

Shibata landed a suplex and went for the pin, but Rush kicked out at two. Shibata set up for another suplex, but Rush reversed it into a vertical suplex. Rush hung on and hit another suplex. He went for the third, but Shibata countered it into one of his own. They went back and forth with suplexes until Shibata landed the last one and went for the pin, but Rush kicked out at one.

Rush got to his feet and Shibata hit a German suplex, and Rush came back with one of his own, and they both hit another one. Rush landed a headbutt, but Shibata came back with and overhand chop. Shibata locked in a sleeper hold as Dralistico and Mortos ran to the ring. Shibata let go of the hold to knock Dralistico out of the ring and Mortos off of the apron.

Rush rolled him up from behind, but right into the ropes. Shibata came back with a back leg trip. Shibata snapmared Rush and set up for the penalty kick, but Rush got to his feet and met him with a big right hand. Rush forced Shibata back into the corner and stomped him with both feet. Rush ran to the opposite corner and yelled something about bulls and horns before landing the running dropkick in the corner. Rush went for the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: Rush in 10:00

(White’s Take: A nice tight match, although I don’t like seeing Shibata taking shots to the head. Also strange that one of Shibata’s normal moves is the exact same move as Rush’s finisher. Oh well. LFI will make fine challengers for the trios titles, which unfortunately still exist.)

After the match, LFI beat down Shibata as Rush grabbed his trios title belt. P-p-p-Powerhouse Hobb’s music played, and Hobbs ran to the ring with a steel chair. Rush and company retreated as Hobbs checked on Shibata and they went to commercial. [c]

(7) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Rocky Romero & Lance Archer & Hechicero & Josh Alexander w/ Trent Beretta) vs. JET SPEED (Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey) & MASCARA DORADA & BANDIDO

The Don Callis Family made their entrance as the unit they are, albeit without Callis himself. Jet Speed entered as a team, followed by Dorada and then Bandido. The bell rang and the match started 47 minutes into the hour with bandido and Hechicero starting for their teams.

Hechicero took control with punches and went for Bandido’s mask. Bandido escaped by Hechicero caught him during a leapfrog. Hechicero went for a pin, but Bandido dodged it and landed a spin kick. Dorada tagged in took down Hechicero with a spinning tijares. Lance Archer got the tag and Dorada performed a handspring into a flip, but Archer easily grabbed him by the throat with both hands and slung him across the ring. Alexander tagged in and he and Rocky stomped away at Dorada. Dorada dodged a double clothesline and jumped off of Rocky to catch Alexander with a headscissor. He landed a kick on Rocky and then made the tag to Kevin Knight

Bailey and Knight entered and knocked Rocky and Alexander out of the ring. Baily and Knight both hit a kick on Archer, but he shrugged them off. Dorada entered and they hit a triple dropkick that took Archer down. Dorada, Bailey, Knight, and Bandido all hit simultaneous dives onto their opponents on ringside.

The brawling continued on the floor as Bailey and Alexander returned to the ring. Bailey went for a kick, but Alexander caught him and dropped him into a backbreaker followed by a reverse vertical suplex. Alexander hooked the leg but Bailey kicked out at two and they went to break. [c]

The returned from commercial as Bailey struggled out of a hold. Alexander whipped Bailey into the corner and charged in behind him, but Bailey got his feet up/. Bailey followed up with a missile dropkick from the middle rope and made the tag to Bandido.

Bandido charged in and powered Alexander up into a military press and slammed him down. Rocky distracted Bandido, allowing Alexander to land a boot to the head. Hechicero tagged. Bandido landed a running kick in the corner, but Hechicero came back with a. running knee in the corner.

Hechicero set Bandido up for a running powerbomb, but Bandido flipped out into a Code Red, leaving both men down. Dorada and Archer tagged in simultaneously. Dorada flipped out of a chokeslam and then took Archer down with a headscissor. Dorada went for a second one, but Archer caught him and set him up into position for the Black Out before Dorada slipped out.

Dorada rolled Archer up, but Alexander broke up the pin. Everyone rushed into the ring. Hechicero and Alexander hit a double flapjack on Dorada and then Archer slammed Rocky from his shoulders onto the prone Dorada. Rocky went for the pin, but Knight broke up the pin attempt. Hechicero entered, lifted Knight up and planted him face first into the mat.

Bandido hit the ropes and took Hechicero down with a running single leg dropkick. Alexander caught Bandido with a German suplex. Before he could get back up, Bailey hit Alexander with a running kick followed by a standing moonsault double knee. Archer grabbed Bailey by the throat and threw him into the corner. He stacked Bandido up in the corner with Knight and Bailey and went for an avalanche splash, but they all dodged him.

Archer caught Knight with a big boot. He grabbed Bandido and then Bailey by the throat, and chokeslammed Bailey on top of Bandido. Knight caught Archer with a dropkick that sent Archer to ringside. Bandido and Bailey helped to slingshot the ropes so Knight could perform a high-flying springboard moonsault onto Archer on the floor.

In the ring, Rocky charged into a gamengiri from Dorada on the apron. Dorada hopped onto the top rope and went for a moonsault, but Rocky got his feet up into Dorada’s face. Rocky followed it up with a running shiranui and went for the pin, but Dorada kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Hechicero tossed Dorada into a kick from Rocky followed by a discus forearm from Alexander. Alexander went for a German suplex, but Dorada flipped out of it, landing on his feet. Bailey, Bandido, and Knight enter the ring and land kicks all around.

Archer, Hechicero and Alexander are knocked out of the ring as Rocky falls against the ring ropes. Bailey and Knight hit simultaneous dives to the outside as Bandido executes the 21-plex on Rocky in the ring. Dorada, the legal man, climbed to the top rope and landed a shooting star press onto Rocky. Dorada hooks the leg and gets the win.

WINNERS: Jet Speed, Mascara Dorada, & Bandido in 13:00

(White’s Take: If you asked me five years from now what the main event of this episode of Collision was, I’d guess some portion of the Don Callis family in a multi-man tag match against a random assortment of midcard faces. And I’d be right for this week, last week, two weeks ago, and probably the next couple of weeks as well. Good chaotic action as always, but nothing new or interesting.)

The face team celebrated in the ring and Schiavone ran down a few matches from the upcoming episode of Dynamite before wishing everyone a good night and signing off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: If the most recent episode of Dynamite didn’t exactly capitalize on the momentum from All In, this episode of Collision exactly didn’t capitalize on that momentum. The Death Rider’s brutal attack on hometown boy Colt Cabana seems newsworthy, but was mostly just a random attack that doesn’t seem to be leading anywhere. Dustin’s opening promo could theoretically put some interest in the TNT Title, but that belt has been wasting away around Adam Cole’s waist for the past few months as it is. The only notable storyline development was the brief exchange between Toni Storm and her new challenger, Athena. Otherwise, we’ve got your random meaningless multi-man tag matches and a couple of squashes. Now that’s what I call Collision.