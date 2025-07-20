News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/20 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Randy Orton wrestling until 2035?, AEW house show thoughts, Evolve and potential prospects, more (60 min.)

July 20, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann are on the hunt for off-the-beaten paths they can explore, and the following subjects:

  • Kurt Angle joining Real American Wrestling
  • Does AEW need a house show circuit?
  • Should wrestling promotions shill alcohol, given those that are doing it at present?
  • Randy Orton’s longevity and potential to last until 2035
  • Evolve and potential prospects
  • Does Levesque need a booking break?

