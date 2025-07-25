News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk Hangman vs. Moxley rematch set, Ospreay injury, MJF out of Hurt Syndicate, more (108 min.)

July 25, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Acknowledgement of Hulk Hogan passing
  • AEW Wrestle Dream announced for St. Louis
  • Hangman and Moxley rematch for the World title set for next week in Chicago
  • Darby Allin haunting the Death Riders
  • Will Ospreay announces neck injury
  • MJF seemingly kicked out of the Hurt Syndicate
  • AEW Tag Team Tournament with an empty bracket
  • Women’s world title picture
  • Swerve vs. Hechicero
  • Mark Briscoe’s push
  • Upcoming shows
  • Mailbag and trivia

