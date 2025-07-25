FREE PODCAST 7/25 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: TNA’s ECW Invasion angle, WWE Money in the Bank and Summerslam predictions, lost promo skills (105 min.)

News Ticker

July 25, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 16, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers these topics:

  • Last night’s TNA Impact
  • The ECW Invasion angle
  • Where the angle fell short on presentation compared to the live taping
  • Caldwell’s perspective on the Impact Zone audience
  • Does WWE have a legal claim with TNA using the “ECW” name on the air
  • The Machineguns vs. Beer Money feud setting a standard for tag team feuds in 2010
  • WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV
  • More!

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow:

  • The entire MITB PPV line-up, potential surprise finishes, and whether a MITB winner will cash in on the PPV
  • Summerslam plans and what the top matches at Summerslam could be
  • Stories from Hoops at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame last weekend
  • The lack of genuine promo ability from some wrestling stars today
  • And more

