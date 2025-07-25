FREE PODCAST 7/25 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: TNA’s ECW Invasion angle, WWE Money in the Bank and Summerslam predictions, lost promo skills (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 16, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers these topics:

Last night’s TNA Impact

The ECW Invasion angle

Where the angle fell short on presentation compared to the live taping

Caldwell’s perspective on the Impact Zone audience

Does WWE have a legal claim with TNA using the “ECW” name on the air

The Machineguns vs. Beer Money feud setting a standard for tag team feuds in 2010

WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV

More!

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow:

The entire MITB PPV line-up, potential surprise finishes, and whether a MITB winner will cash in on the PPV

Summerslam plans and what the top matches at Summerslam could be

Stories from Hoops at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame last weekend

The lack of genuine promo ability from some wrestling stars today

And more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO