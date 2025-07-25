FREE PODCAST 7/25 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: TNA’s ECW Invasion angle, WWE Money in the Bank and Summerslam predictions, lost promo skills (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 16, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers these topics:
- Last night’s TNA Impact
- The ECW Invasion angle
- Where the angle fell short on presentation compared to the live taping
- Caldwell’s perspective on the Impact Zone audience
- Does WWE have a legal claim with TNA using the “ECW” name on the air
- The Machineguns vs. Beer Money feud setting a standard for tag team feuds in 2010
- WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV
- More!
Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow:
- The entire MITB PPV line-up, potential surprise finishes, and whether a MITB winner will cash in on the PPV
- Summerslam plans and what the top matches at Summerslam could be
- Stories from Hoops at the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame last weekend
- The lack of genuine promo ability from some wrestling stars today
- And more
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.