AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR PPV RESULTS (8/24): Keller’s report on Hangman vs. MJF for AEW World Title, Storm vs. Athena for AEW World Title, Okada vs. Swerve, Lights Out Ten-Man Tag match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW FORBIDDEN PPV REPORT

AUGUST 24, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND AT O2 ARENA

LIVE ON PPV (including PPV.com)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR PPV PWTORCH POST-SHOW…

On the PWTorch YouTube Channel tonight, PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair & Brian Zilem will go live right after the AEW All In Texas. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps. This Rumble Post-show will be on the PWTorch Dailycast feed.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/qfks69ev43

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER ALL IN TEXAS: CLICK HERE

[PRE-SHOW]

Commentators: Excalibur, Bryan Danielson, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[PRE-SHOW]

(A) RODERICK STRONG & KYLE & O’REILLY & DESPERADO & YUYA UEMURA vs. ACTION ANDRETTI & LIO RUSH & HECHICERO & JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Lance Archer, Rocky Romero)

WINNERS: Strong & O’Reilly & Desperado & Uemura in 12:00.

(B) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & MICHAEL OKU (w/Amira) vs. RICOCHET & GATES OF AGONY (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun)

WINNERS: Ricochet & Gates of Agony in 10:00.

(C) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & HARLEY CAMERON & KRIS STATLANDER & QUEEN AMINATA vs. MEGAN BAYNE (w/Penelope Ford) & JULIA HART & SKYE BLUE & THEKLA

WINNERS: Bayne & Thekla & Hart & Blue in 11:00.

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Tony Khan, Martha Hart, and Oje Hart. Martha said this was the biggest pro wrestling audience ever in that arena. She awkwardly asked fans who they were picking or siding with in the “Hangman” Page vs. MJF match.

(4) THE OPPS (Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. CLARK CONNORS & DRILLA MALONEY & ROBBIE X (w/Gedo) – AEW Trios Titles match

WINNERS: The Opps in 7:00.

[MAIN PPV CARD]

-A video package previewed the event.

(1) ADAM COPELAND & CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. KILLSWITCH & KIP SABIAN (w/Mother Wayne)

Excalibur said they’re about to find out if remnants of the old Christian Cage still exists. Fans chanted “Luchasaurus” early. The commentators said it felt like a lifetime ago he was known as that. Schiavone noted they hadn’t seen Killswitch since All In last year in the U.K. Killswitch chokeslammed Copeland on the ring apron. The announcers noted that Sabian seemed to be disrespectful toward Killswitch throughout the match.

Christian leaped off the top rope onto Killswitch at ringside. Copeland speared Killswithc off the ring apron. When Christian went for a spear on Sabian, Sabian kicked him. Copeland intervened on a Sabian move on Christian and speared him out of mid-air leading to the win. Schiavone said, “In the end, it was teamwork.” Excalibur said it was the first win for Christian and Copeland as a team in more than a decade.

WINNERS: Christian & Copeland.

-Afterward, Christian and Copeland looked each other in an uneasy way. Christian offered a handshake to Copeland. Copeland accepted it quickly. Copeland went for a hug, but Christian wasn’t ready for that yet.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good choice for the PPV opener. Christian and Copeland continued to play up the uneasy alliance aspect of their dynamic effectively, and the announcers really leaned into Killswitch being treated abusively or disrespectfully by Sabian.)

(2) KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis) vs. HIROMU TAKAHASHI – AEW TNT Title match

The bell rang 31 minutes into the hour. Danielson said Fletcher is “without a doubt a future AEW World Champion.” He said he’s put on size and strength, but hasn’t lost any speed. Callis said he oversees Fletcher’s training and they hire the best. Callis said he likes his men to be tall and well bred and other comments with intentional homoerotic subtext. Excalibur noted that AEW will return to Australia on Feb. 14 in Brisbane for “Grand Slam.”