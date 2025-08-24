LECLAIR’S AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Hangman vs. MJF, star-studded steel cage match, Storm vs. Athena, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2025 REPORT

AUGUST 24, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE 02 ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW (Prime Video, YouTube, TrillerTV, etc.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Bryan Danielson & Walker Stewart

-An opening video package aired.

-“It’s Sunday, you know what that means!” Excalibur shouted over a sweeping wide shot of the 02 Arena in London. He welcomed his broadcast partners, Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson.

-Adam Copeland’s music rang out and he charged onto the stage. Excalibur said they’re getting off to a raucous start. The crowd sang along excitedly with every word of “Metalingus.” They sang the full chorus back to Copeland after the music faded out. He was joined shortly thereafter by Christian Cage, receiving a similarly big reaction. Excalibur said that Copeland expressed the dream of teaming with Cage one more time before retirement, and now it happens.

Copeland and Cage leaned against the ropes together, Christian reluctantly partaking. Bryan Danielson said it’s such a fun atmosphere. Excalibur talked about Nick Wayne being unable to compete, replaced during Wednesday’s Dynamite by the returning Killswitch. Danielson wondered whether or not Copeland could or should trust Cage.

(1) ADAM COPELAND & CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. KILLSWITCH & KIP SABIAN (w/ Mother Wayne)

Adam Copeland began the match with Kip Sabian. The latter tried to roll out of the ring early, but Copeland telegraphed it, met him on the floor and dropped him to the mat with a clothesline. Copeland tagged in Cage and the two hit a Sidewalk Slam/Diving Reverse DDT combo. Cage cornered Sabian for mounted punches. The crowd chanted along with each shot. Sabian darted to his corner and tagged in Killswitch.

“Luchasaurus!” the crowd mockingly chanted at Killswitch. He went to engage with Cage, but Christian quickly tagged out. Copeland stared at him in disbelief, then entered the ring to go toe-to-toe with Killswitch. Copeland got met with a thrust kick to the face. Killswitch slammed Copeland against the northeast turnbuckle. Danielson said the kick was so well placed under the jaw that he was surprised Copeland wasn’t knocked out.

The Rated-R Superstar recovered quickly, tossing Killswitch to the floor and diving through the middle rope to topple him. He slapped Kabian in the face for good measure. Mother Wayne stepped in front of Copeland as the match approached 4:00. Sabian charged, but Cope side-stepped. Sabian collided with Killswitch. Mother Wayne de-escalated the situation. Killswitch slammed Copeland on the floor, then tossed him back into the ring. Excalibur said the ferocity of Killswitch is an upgrade over Nick Wayne. Schiavone agreed. Kip tagged himself in. Bryan noted that he was treating Killswitch with the same disrespect Cage used to.

Sabian charged Cope in the corner, leapt to the apron and gave Adam a jawbreaker. He followed up with a missile dropkick from the top rope for a cover and two count. Sabian aggressively tagged Killswitch again. The duo whipped Copeland in the corner. Killswitch assisted Sabian with a running cannonball, then shoved him out of the way to cover Cope for a two count. Mother Wayne tried to calm Sabian at ringside. Meanwhile, Killswitch dug into Cope’s shoulder. Copeland nearly reached Cage for a tag, but Killswitch cut him off and gave him a sidewalk slam. Danielson and Shiavone wondered if Cage was stretching the whole way for the tag.

Kip shouted orders at Killswitch from the apron. Killswitch tagged him hard and tossed him in the ring. Sabian was bleeding from above his eye. Copeland nearly reached Cage, but Sabian cut him off by shoving Christian to the floor. “You deserve this!” Mother Wayne told him. Killswitch entered the ring and put Sabian on his shoulders. Copeland hit a Spear off the top. Schiavone and Danielson said it seemed intentional. Copeland reached Cage. Sabian tagged Killswitch.

Cage gave Sabian a cheap shot on the apron. He slid down the back of a Killswitch body slam and fired off some big chops. Killswitch dropped him with a massive headbutt. He went for a lawn dart through, but Cage slid free and dumped Killswitch into the ring post. He choked him against the middle rope as the crowd sang lovingly toward him. Cage dropped Sabian into the ropes and choked him, too. Copeland delivered an Edgecution to Sabian on the apron. Cage dove onto Killswitch on the floor as the match approached 11:30. He climbed to the top rope, but Killswitch slid back in the ring and cut him off. Copeland pulled Killswitch away and dropped him. Cage hit a diving headbutt.

Kip was able to tag himself in, unbeknownst to Cope and Cage. They hit a double impaler DDT on Killswitch. Cage covered, but the ref informed him of the tag. Sabian rolled up Cage for two. Killswitch grabbed Christian by the throat from the apron. Copeland ran in with a spear, sending Killswitch to the floor. Cage hoisted Sabian into the air and tossed him up, allowing Copeland to run in for a Spear. Christian covered Sabian for a three count.

WINNERS: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage in 13:46

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fun opener that didn’t overstay its welcome. This was aided by the incredibly hot crowd excited to see Cope and Christian team again, and to cheer Cage despite his prickly demeanor. I thought the told the story of potential issues between Cope and Christian well, with Danielson doing some heavy lifting on commentary. I also liked the added layer of complexity on the Killswitch/Sabian side, with the latter bullying Killswitch in the way Cage often did. Killswitch’s Doomsday device spot didn’t really work, and it left the announcers sort of scrambling to recover after it didn’t actually qualify as a full turn. Just too much suspension of disbelief required there. Otherwise, this worked well.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the TNT Championship match.

Hiromu Takahashi was out first to a great ovation from the crowd. Excalibur introduced the New Japan commentary team, seated to their right at ringside. “Prototheme” by Hot Mulligan hit the speakers and the arena lights turned pink. Kyle Fletcher sauntered down the aisle-way, flanked by an adoring Don Callis and Lance Archer. Walker Stewart had replaced Tony on commentary. Callis joined them.

(2) KYLE FLETCHER (c, w/ Don Callis) vs. HIROMU TAKAHASHI – TNT Championship match

Kyle Fletcher tossed Hiromu Takahashi to the mat and posed to the crowd as the match began. He let Takahashi hit the ropes and promptly dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Hiromu popped to his feet and looked for a ‘rana, but Kyle caught him. Takahashi flipped through a kicked Fletcher to the mat. The TNT Champion popped up and caught Takahashi with a chest kick. Fletcher tossed his challenger to the southeast corner and gave him a hard chop.

Danielson talked about how impressed he is by Fletcher’s increase in size without sacrificing speed. Fletcher shouldered Takahashi again, then covered him for a quick two count. He gave him a hard kick to the spin. Takahashi came up with a little blood in his mouth. Fletcher delivered a picturesque body slam, grabbed wrist control and pulled Takahashi to his feet. He followed up with a picture-perfect spinning slam. Excalibur said the emphatic finish makes it extra impressive. “I like my men to be bred to win!” Callis said arrogantly. Kyle taunted Takahashi, slapping at his chest repeatedly. Danielson said he’d heard Taylor Swift was interested in Fletcher. “Where’d you hear that one?” Excalibur asked. “From Don,” Bryan laughed.

Fletcher grabbed a seated chin lock in the center. Takahashi worked back to his feet and broke the hold with short elbows. He chopped Fletcher away, then caught him with a Hurricanrana. Hiromu gave him a boot to the face against the ropes, then a Poisonrana over the ropes and onto the apron. Back in the ring, Takahashi clotheslined Fletcher against the southwest turnbuckles and then covered him for a two count at 6:05.

Takahashi and Fletcher traded short-arm clothesline attempts, but neither went down. Takahashi flipped Fletcher around with a Dragon Screw. Danielson said it’s a smart game plan. Hiromu went for a clothesline, but Kyle ducked and caught the arms. He hit a half & half Suplex. Takahashi popped up and gave Fletcher one of his own. Kyle popped up and gave Takahashi the Protostar Driver. Both men were down for a count of five. Fletcher was first to answer the count, dragging Hiromu to his feet and landing another body slam. Fletcher sat on the top turnbuckle in the northwest corner. Takahashi met him there with chops. They jockeyed for position. Fletcher turned Takahashi away from the mat and connected with a spinning back Suplex off the top for a cover and two count. He immediately pulled Hiromu up and delivered a massive sit out Powerbomb for a cover and very close near fall.

A dueling chant broke out among the London faithful. “Fletcher’s the greatest TNT Champion of all time!” Callis exclaimed. Kyle kicked cockily at Takahashi’s face. Hiromu just laughed it off. Takahashi hit the ropes, but Fletcher topped him dead with a boot. He covered, but Hiromu kicked out at one and stumbled to his feet, crazed look in his eye. Takahashi fell to the apron. Fletcher posed to a chorus of boos. Fletcher hooked Takahashi from the apron. He tried for a Suplex, but Takahashi turned it around with a front Suplex right on the apron. He slid through Kyle’s legs and gave him a violent sounding Powerbomb off the apron to the floor.

The challenger tossed Fletcher back in the ring and hit a running lariat for a cover and near fall at 12:15. Kyle came up grabbing at his shoulder. Takahashi hoisted him into the air, but Fletcher slid down his back. They traded hard kicks to the chest. Kyle went for another Powerbomb, but Takahashi flipped down Kyle’s back and hit a Destroyer for a cover and near fall. Hiromu tried to drag Fletcher to his feet, but Kyle turned it over into Tombstone position. He connected with the jumping Piledriver and covered for a very close near fall. Danielson said Fletcher left too much space on the shoulders. Fletcher hit a running kick to the back of Takahashi’s head. He kissed his forehead, then hit it again. Fletcher followed up with the Sheer-Drop Brainbuster for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 15:27 to retain the TNT Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match, again aided by the hot crowd. Danielson, again, contributed a great deal on commentary. Fletcher continues to look, act, and be presented as a star. Danielson was glowing about his prospects as a future World Champion, and I thought that his sincerity was beneficial. The result never really felt as though it was in much doubt here, and that took away some of the match’s excitement, but it generally served its purpose and kept the crowd engaged.)