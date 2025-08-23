AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/23): Young Bucks vs. O’Reilly & Strong, Max Caster vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Willow & Aminata vs. Julia & Skye Blue, Takeshita vs. Ishii, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 23, 2025 (Recorded 8/20)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND AT OVO HYDRO ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness & Ian Riccaboni

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 7,750 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 8,002. The arena has a capacity of 14,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They started with the actual Collision opening video, complete with Elton John and updated clips from recent history. Pyro blasted in the arena to mark the beginning of Collision as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show.

Tony’s excitement died as Don Callis’ “music” hit. Don stepped out to the ring to introduce Hechicero, partially in bad Spanish.

(1) DON CALLIS FAMILY (Hechicero & Josh Alexander & Rocky Romero & Lance Archer) vs. SKYFLIGHT (Scorpio Sky & Dante Martin & Darius Martin w/Christopher Daniels) & HIROMU TAKAHASHI

Hechicero entered to his music followed by Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer. SkyFlight entered as a group accompanied by Christopher Daniels and Hiromu got his own separate entrance.

The Match started with Alexander and Hiromu five minutes into the hour. They traded strikes until Hiromu took Alexander down with a hurricanrana. Rocky entered and Hiromu dropkicked Rocky into Alexander and then hit Alexander with a running low dropkick.

Scorpio tagged in as did Hechicero. Sky took him down with a slingshot headscissor and tagged in Dante who hit a flying clothesline in the corner. Darius entered, hit a suplex and Dante landed a slingshot senton on Hechicero. Darius hit a swinging DDT on Alexander that sent him out of the ring. Darius went for a dive to the outside, but Archer caught him out of the air and choke slammed Darius onto the apron.

Archer threw Darious into the ring and tagged in. Darius dodged Archer in the corner and made the tag to Dante. Dante took Archer to a knee with a series of forearm shots, but Archer easily threw Dante over his head with a choke suplex. Dante got to his feet and Archer dropped him with a lariat. Rocky tagged in and hit the ropes four or five times before landing a low dropkick on Dante.

Hechicero entered and worked on Dante’s leg with his mat-based style. Alexander tagged in and nailed Dante with a gutbuster followed by a gutwrench suplex. Alexander raised his arms as they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Archer missed a splash in the corner and Dante hit and enziguri, but springboarded into a chokeslam from Archer. But Dante countered the chokeslam into a hurricanrana, leaving both men down. Scorpio and Rocky got the simultaneous tag and Scorpio hit Rocky with a knee and then a Sky High spinebuster.

Alexander entered and Scorpio took him down with a drop toe hold followed by a double stomp. Hechicero snuck in and locked in a unique version of an abdominal stretch as Archer plowed through Scorpio’s teammates ringside.

Hechicero and Alexander hit a tag team DDT move followed by Archer slamming Rocky down on top of Scorpio. Rocky went for the pin, but Scorpio kicked out at two. Rocky landed a running shiranui and went for the cover, but Hiromu broke it up.

Hiromu hit Alexander with a thrust kick. Hechicero caught Hiromu’s leg on a leapfrog attempt. The crowd loudly chanted for him as Hechicero hit a running knee on Hiromu in the corner.

Top Flight entered and hit a combination dropkick and German suplex on Hechicero. Archer entered and went for a double chokeslam, but Dante and Darius countered it and managed to get him up for a double suplex.

Scorpio caught Rocky with a dropkick and tagged in Hiromu, who took Rocky down with a clothesline. Hiromu got Rocky on his shoulders, but Rocky raked his eyes to escape. Rocky went for a Shiranui out of the corner, but Scorpio grabbed Rocky mid move and planted him with a TKO.

Scorpio, Dante, and Darius hit simultaneous dives to the outside to wipe out Archer, Hechicero, and Alexander. Hiromu set Rocky up again and this time drilled him with a modified Death Valley Driver. Hiromu made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: SkyFlight & Hiromu Takahashi in 13:00

(White’s Take: They got the customary Don Callis Family multiman match out of the way early this week. Good action throughout, and nice work highlighting Hiromu going into an anticipated match with Fletcher tomorrow.)

-After the match, Kyle Fletcher walked out to the top of the ramp dressed in a suit wearing the TNT Title. They had a stare down and then argued inaudibly.

-They threw to a video of a pair of Hook action figures fighting each other, on top of a framed copy of the FTW Championship. Weird vignette followed by commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial with a video voiced by Renee talking about Mercedes’ upcoming TBS Title defense at Forbidden Door. They showed clips of Alex Windsor, Persephone, & Bozilla as Renee ran down a few of their accomplishments.

(2) ISLA DAWN vs. MEGAN BAYNE (/Penelope Ford)

Isla Dawn entered to a good hometown reaction. Megan Bayne made her entrance with Penelope in matching gear. The bell rang to start the match 27 minutes into the hour with the crowd chanting for Dawn.

Bayne took Dawn do with a met return and then dropped her with a running shoulder block. Bayne chopped away at Dawn in the corner. Bayne looked upset at the crowd chanting for Dawn, allowing Dawn to dodge a chop and then hit a flurry of strikes.

Dawn hit a high knee and a single leg drop kick and then went for a back suplex, but she couldn’t get Bayne up. Dawn ducked a clothesline and went for a crossbody, but Bayne easily caught her and tossed her with a fallaway slam.

Bayne followed up with three straight scoop slams, with a delay on the third as the crowd booed. Dawn tried to fight back, but Bayne swatted her back to the ground and then hit a short arm clothesline.

Bayne connected with a running pump kick in the corner followed by a high angle facelock suplex. Bayne kicked at Dawn on the mat as the crowd tried to get Dawn back into it. Bayne set Dawn up for a powerbomb, but Dawn managed to block it. Dawn ducked a high kick and landed a combination of strikes.

Bayne reversed an Irish whip into the corner and charged in, but Dawn dodged, and Bayne hit the turnbuckle. Dawn followed up with a running kick in the corner followed by a running knee. Dawn connected with a running knee on a down Bayne and went for the pin, but Bayne kicked out at one.

Bayne got to her feet in the corner and Dawn charged in, but Bayne shot out and decapitated her with a flying clothesline. Bayne set Dawn up and executed her trademark running powerbomb straight into the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: Megan Bayne in 5:00

(White’s Take: Good reaction for Isla Dawn in her hometown in what was basically an extended squash for Bayne. Not sure if this is a one off given their location, or if she’ll soon be getting an “All Elite” graphic. I found Dawn to be the more interesting partner of her tag team in WWE. But there are also more interesting female free agents out there, including Priscilla Kelly, Shotzi, and Bea Priestly.)

(3) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & QUEEN AMINATA vs. TRIANGLE OF MADNESS (Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

Bayne briefly celebrated and headed up the ramp when Willow’s music hit, bringing Willow down the ramp. Willow ran right past Bayne, but Bayne seemed upset. Riccaboni rapped to Willow’s entrance before Queen Aminata came out.

The Triangle of Madness got what appeared to be a new entrance video preceding their actual entrance. Skye Blue and Julia Hart walked to the ring holding hands in spooky fashion. Thekla was nowhere to be seen. With just two sides of a triangle, I suppose they’re Line of Madness tonight.

The match started with Willow and Blue 36 minutes into the first hour. Julia distracted Willow, allowing Blue to attack from behind. Willow reversed a whip into a takedown and then dropped Blue with a running shoulder block.

Julia entered and ran into a shoulder block as well. Willow followed up with a series of clotheslines in the corner before dragging Julia to the middle of the ring and landing a final clothesline. Willow went for the pin, but Julia kicked out at two.

Willow tagged in Aminata who hit Julia with a snap suplex. Julia got her foot up in the corner and took Aminata by the wrist. Julia climbed the rope old school style and came down with the forearm.

Aminata came back with a Ken Patera style swinging neckbreaker before slamming Julia down on her tailbone. Aminata followed up with the Chocolate Kisses but only connected with a few ass shots before Blue broke it up. Julia and Blue took down Aminata with a double team hair whip. Julia went for the pin, but Aminata kicked out at two as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Willow cartwheeled out of an Irish whip and hit Blue with a big pounce. Julia came in but Willow caught her with a spinebuster. Willow went for the pin, but Julia kicked out at two.

Willow set up for a Death Valley Driver, but Julia slipped off her back. Julia set up for a DDT and Blue came in to make it a double DDT. Julia and Blue set up for another double team maneuver, but Willow slammed them into each other to make the tag to Aminata.

Aminata executed back-to-back snap suplexes on Blue, but Blue countered the third attempt with a kick. Blue hit the ropes but ran into a double hand choip from Aminata. Aminata scooped Blue up and planted her with a running air raid crash style slam. Aminata went for the pin, but Blue kicked out at two.

Aminata went to the top rope and went for the flying double stomp, but Blue rolled out of the way. Blue went for a kick, but Aminata caught her foot took Blue down with a swinging fisherman’s neckbreaker. Julia went for a back leg trip of Willow, but Willow countered with a headbutt.

All four women traded strikes until Willow and Aminata took down Julia and Blue (respectively) with a clothesline, leaving all four of them down. They all got to their feet and traded punches in the center of the ring. Blue and Julia performed simultaneous flying octopus holds on Willow and Aminata. They both locked in the submission, but Willow and Aminata slammed them into each other to break the holds.

Julia slammed Willow face first onto the apron as Aminata made a jackknife cover on Blue for a two count. Aminata landed a headbutt that knocked Blue back into the bottom rope. Aminata charged in with her running Off With Her Head kick. Aminata connected and made the pin for the three count.

WINNERS: Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale in 12:00

Aminata didn’t have time to celebrate before Thekla appeared out of nowhere to attack her from behind. Willow managed to fight Thekla off before Penelope hit the ring and assaulted Willow from behind. Bayne marched to the ring and joined in the beatdown before Harley Cameron charged the ring. Penelope met her on the ramp, but Harley dropped her with a right hand. Harley hit Bayne with an enziguri and continued to attacked Bayne until Penelope pulled her off. Bayne caught Harley with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and continued to beat her down until Kris Statlander ran to the ring. Statlander clotheslined Bayne out of the ring and stood in the center of the ring with Harley as they went to commercial. [c]

(White’s Take: Fine match, but all of the women in this segment have been fighting with each other for months at this point, with no one really getting ahead. It’s like the Smackdown tag division, so they decided to throw almost all of them into a match next week.)

-Back from commercial, Lexy was backstage with Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic. Garcia had mixed emotions about failing to get the chance to wrestle at Forbidden Door. Garcia went on to say that Nigel is the better wrestler.

-Back in the arena, Max Caster was in the ring with his patent. The crowd chanted “Let’s Go Max You’re The Best Wrestler Alive.” Caster said Shibata couldn’t last five minutes with him before leading his chant. Caster said he couldn’t understand their accents, so he couldn’t tell if they were doing it right. He put five minutes on the clock.

(4) MAX CASTER vs. ZACK SABRE JR – “Five With The Best Wrestler Alive” match

Zack Sabre Jr’s music hit to the surprise of everyone. Nigel leaned back and watch as Sabre entered. The bell rang with five minutes left in the hour.

Sabre immediately caught Caster with a wristlock, but Caster grabbed the ropes. Sabre twisted Caster back to the mat by the arm. Caster countered with a wristlock of his own, but Sabre easily escaped and took Caster to the mat.

The crowd chanted for Caster as he grabbed a headlock, but Sabre escape and snapped Caster’s neck with his legs. Sabre went back for the wrist, but Caster fogyut back with a kick and double axe handle.

Caster whipped Sabre into the ropes but he came back with an abdominal stretch that brought Caster to the mat. Caster immediately tapped out.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr in 3:00

After the match Sabre retrieved the IGPW title and stood face-to-face with Nigel at the announce desk. Nigel offered a handshake, which Sabre accepted. Nigel pulled him in to tell him something. Sabre held the title up and walked up the ramp.

Anthony Bowens sprinted past Sabre on the ramp and hit the ring to attack Caster from behind as the crowd booed. The crowd chanted for Caster, which only enraged Bowens further, causing him to continue his assault. Unfamiliar music played to bring out Billy Gunn. Billy walked to the ring and got in Bowens’ face. Bowens back out of the ring.

(White’s Take: An exciting surprise to the ZSJ here, for everyone except Caster. Billy Gunn towering over Bowens as he retreated is not a good look. Still.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Statlander was backstage with Harley. Harley told Statlander she has a gift. Statlander worried it was a puppet. Harley thanked Statlander for her help and asked if she received her money for winning the four-way match last week. Statlander said she hasn’t and that it’s supposed to come from the Young Bucks salary but comes back as insufficient funds. Harley charged into the locker room marked “Male Extras” presumably to ask The Young Bucks for the money. Harley returned saying they’ll pay next week.

Moxley walked into frame, causing Harley to hide behind Statlander. Moxley entered the locker room as Yuta and Marina stared down Statlander and Harley. Yuta asked about the weather before Claudio and Gabe Kidd appeared as well. Moment later, Moxley came back out of the locker room with a green envelope, which he handed to Statlander. They all walked off, except Yuta, who tried to say something before Claudio yelled at him.

(White’s Take: Harley is brimming with enough personality that hopefully some of that will spill over onto Statlander.)

(5) TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. KONOSUKE TAKEHISTA (w/Don Callis)

Ishii made his entrance before Takeshita’s music hit to a solid crowd reaction. Takeshita entered with Don Callis as they showed a clip of Takeshita winning the G1 as the announcers put over his performance in the tournament. Callis joined the commentary team.

They bell rang to start the match five minutes into the second hour. Takeshita stood tall over Ishii. They went about trading forearms for a while. Takeshita landed a running big boot followed by a flying clothesline.

Ishii ducked a clothesline attempt, hit a chop and then clotheslined Takeshita over the ropes to the outside. Ishii followed him to ringside and landed some more chops. Thet fought to the apron where Ishii set up for a brainbuster, but Takeshita blocked it. Takeshita took out Ishii’s legs and then spiked him with a draping DDT from the apron to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Ishii lifted Takeshita up high on the ropes into a big superplex. Thy returned to forearms in the center of the ring until Takeshita planted Ishii with a dudebuster into a German suplex. Takleshita followed up with a running knee in the corner. It connected, but Ishii caught Takeshita’s leg, lifted Takeshita up, and came out of the corner with a powerbomb. Ishii made the pin, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Ishii dropped Takeshita with a lariat and then hit him with a running low lariat. Ishii went for the pin, but Takeshita kicked out at two. Ishii charged in, but Takeshita caught him with a blue thunder bomb into the pin, but Ishii kicked out at two.

Takeshita went for the Raging Fire, but Ishii countered it with a thrusting headbutt that caught Takeshita in the jaw. Ishii hit the ropes and connected with a running lariat that turned Takeshita inside out. Ishii went for the pin, but Takeshita kicked out at two.

Takeshita slipped out of a brainbuster attempt and executed a poison rana that planted Ishii. Ishii no sold it, got to his feet and delivered a German suplex. Takeshita got to his feet and connected with a knee to the face. Ishii shook it off so Takeshita hit him with another knee that landed flush, and both men collapsed.

They both got to their feet and hit a double clothesline on each other before Takeshita landed another knee that dropped Ishii. Takeshita made the cover, but Ishii kicked out at two. Takeshita lifted Ishii up and executed The Raging Fire falcon arrow. Takeshita held on for the pin and the three count.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 12:00

(White’s Take: I remain generally lukewarm on Ishii, but this was a good hard-hitting match, as one would. I love that they acknowledged Takeshita winning the G1, because he has been great.)

Callis entered to celebrate with Takeshita as they cut to commercial. [c]

(6) BIG BILL (w/Bryan Keith) vs. MARK ANDREWS

-They returned from commercial with Big Bill making his way to the ring with Bryan Keith by his side. Local talent, Mark Andrews was already waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 20 minutes into the hour.

Bill immediately splashed in Andrews in the corner as he was trying to take his jacket off. The crowd chanted for Bill as he wrapped Andrews into the ropes and pounded away on him. Bill followed up with a running big boot that knocked Andrews to the floor.

Bill went for another splash int the corner, but Andrews dodged it. Andrews hit a pair of running knees in the corner followed by a chop and forearm combination. Bill shrugged off the strikes and grabbed him by the throat. Andrews escaped, hit the ropes, slid under a clothesline attempt and connected with an enziguri. Andrews hit the ropes again, but this time ran into a big swinging sidewalk slam. Bill made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Big Bill in 2:00

After the match, Bryan Keith tossed a pair of chairs into the ring. Bill and Keith set the chairs up int eh center of the ring as the crowd chanted some chant for him. Bill grabbed Andrews by the throat and lifted him up high before slamming him down onto the chairs. Bill and Keith exited into the crowd as they continued to chant for him.

(7) GATES OF AGONY (w/Ricochet) vs. GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS

Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun entered, and their chyron read “GOA” this week (but they were still announced at “Gates of Agony.” Bill stared from the crowd as they made their way to the ring with Ricochet. Grizzle Young Veterans entered to a good response from the crowd. Ricochet joined the commentary team.

The bell rang to start the match 26 minutes into the hour with Drake and Liona starting for their teams. Drake went for a crossbody, but Liona caught him and threw him with a fallaway slam. Kaun entered and hit a clothesline and went for a suplex, but Drake blocked it and made the blind tag to Gibson.

Gibson entered and saved Drake from a suplex. Drake and Gibson hit Kaun with running clotheslines in the corner before Gibson threw Kaun into a spinning heel kick from Drake. Gibson made the pin, but Kaun kicked out at two.

Kaun reversed an Irish whip and dropped Gibson with a back elbow. Gibson made the tag and Drake entered. Gibson and Drake hit a drop toe hold and low dropkick combination before Drake jumped off of Gibson’s back to hit Liona with a dropkick that knocked him off the apron.

As Drake climbed to the top rope, Ricochet, on commentary, said “I’m gonna go cheat real quick.” Ricochet got onto the apron and distracted Drake, allowing Kaun to hit him with a running boot. Aubrey admonished Ricochet as Kaun slammed Drake into the barricade, then apron, and then back into the barricade.

Ricochet said he didn’t cheat, because Drake didn’t have to look at him. Liona clotheslined Drake over the barricade, sending him tumbling into the crowd. Gibson went to check on his partner while Ricochet posed with GOA on the apron as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Drake got his feet op in the corner before dodging Kaun in the corner. Drake got the tag to Gibson who entered and cleaned house. Gibson hit Liona with dive to the outside and then a Saito suplex on Kaun in the ring. Gibson went for the pin, but Liona broke it up st t3o. Gibson took out Liona’s legs with a low dropkick. Gibson held Liona in the corner as Drake jumped from other corner and connect with a coast-to-coast dropkick.

GYV executed a Michinoku driver and dropkick combination. Drake made the pin, but Kaun kicked out at two. Gibson got Kaun onto his shoulders as Drake climbed to the top rope. Kaun slipped of Gibson shoulder and shoved him into the turnbuckle.

Liona blindsided Drake and pounced him over the top rope to ringside. Kaun and Liona hit their double team crucifix powerbomb (Open The Gates) on Gibson. Kaun made the cover and got the three count.

WINNERS: Gates of Agony in 10:00

(White’s Take: Good tag team match, GYV would be a welcome addition as a regular tag team in a division that’s starting to be rebuilt.)

-Gabe Kidd was backstage with the War Dogs explaining his reasoning for teaming with Moxley and the Death Riders. Kidd said he can’t stand all the fakes taking money off of his table. He said he brought in some real dogs to take out some bitches. Clark Connors said they couldn’t have another Forbidden Door without the War Dogs. He went on to call out The Opps. Drilla Maloney said these dogs aren’t just barking, they’re biting before they went to commercial. [c]

(7) PARAGON (Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

Strong and O’Reilly entered to Strong’s music (glad to see they’re getting use of “The End of Heartache”). Their opponents didn’t get an entrance and were just waiting in the ring. They were announced as “Rod and Todd,” and their chyron confirmed this.

The bell rang to start the match 44 minutes into the hour with Matt and O’Reilly starting out. Matt and O’Reilly traded wristlocks, and headlocks, until Matt went for a sunset flip, which O’Reilly countered into an armbar attempt. Matt escaped but ran into an armdrag. O’Reilly hit an over-the-shoulder armbreaker before tagging in Strong.

Strong and O’Reilly chopped away at Matt and then connect with a double snap suplex. Nick avoided a tag attempt and O’Reilly and Strong dropped Matt with a double roundhouse. Nick tried to get in the ring but tripped over the middle rope. Strong and O’Reilly double clotheslined him over the ropes to the floor. Nick appeared to hurt his foot, so he kicked the barricade in anger, further hurting his foot.

O’Reilly and Strong hit a combination backbreaker knee drop on Matt. O’Reilly went for a guillotine choke on Matt, but Matt escaped and planted O’Reilly eith a DDT. Matt made the tag to Nick who took out Strong and O’Reilly with a running dropkick and bulldog combination.

The Young Bucks had a miscommunication in the corner, allowing O’Reilly to tag in Strong, who hit a backbreaker on Nick and then a dropkick on Matt. Strong hit running punches and then dropped Matt face first into the mat. Strong hit the ropes, but Nick grabbed his ankles.

Nick slingshotted from the apron over the top rope into a facebuster on Strong, hopped through the ropes and went for a moonsault from the apron to the outside, but O’Reilly dragged Matt into the path. O’Reilly tried to capitalize with a jumping knee from the apron, but the Bucks caught him with a double super kick.

Strong came through the ropes and took out Matt with a wrecking ball dropkick but Nick hit him with a kick from the apron. Matt held Strong in the ropes allowing Nick to hit a Swanton onto the bridged Strong. Matt went for the pin, but O’Reilly broke it up.

Nick hit O’Reilly with a superkick that knocked O’Reilly over the top rope. Matt slid to the floor to catch O’Reilly into a tombstone position. Nick jumped from the apron and they drilled O’Reilly with the assisted tombstone piledriver on the floor as they went to break. [c]

They returned from the final break as Strong dodged a double superkick. Strong tossed Matt over the rope and landed an Olympic slam on Nick. Strong went for the tag as O’Reilly finally got to the apron, but Matt pulled O’Reilly down just before Strong could make the tag.

Nick landed a superkick on Strong and went for the pin but only got a two count. The Young Bucks set up for More bang For Your Buck, but Strong escaped. Strong dodged Nick’s 450 splash and hung Matt into the tree of woe. Nick charged him and Strong executed and overhead belly to belly that threw Nick into Matt in the corner.

Strong crawled to his corner as O’Reilly made it back to the apron. O’Reilly got the tag and hit Nick with a series of kicks and took him own with a back leg sweep. O’Reilly caught Nick’s leg on a kick attempt and handed it to Matt before hitting a dragon screw on Nick that took down Matt as well.

O’Reilly hit a running dropkick off the apron onto Matt at ringside. In the ring, O’Reilly and Strong hit a suplex and chop combination. O’Reilly went for the pin, but Nick kicked out at two. O’Reilly transitioned into an armbar, which Nick blocked. Matt tried to jump into the ring, but Strong caught him into a backbreaker. Strong hit a double stomp on Nick that broke his grip and allowed O’Reilly to fully lock in the armbar.

Nick struggled and managed to get him feet onto the ropes to break the submission. Strong and O’Reilly hit a combination of strikes, but missed the High Low, nearly hitting each other. Nick landed a superkick on O’Reilly. Matt leapfrogged Strong and Strong ran into another superkick. The Bucks hit Strong with a double superkick and then nailed O’Reilly with another double superkick. O’Reilly bounced off the ropes and took Nick and Matt down with a double clothesline leaving everyone down.

Matt and O’Reilly traded punches and forearms in the center of the ring before Kyle locked in a guillotine. Matt powered out of it and connected with a Northern Light suplex. Matt rolled through and hit a second one. Strong ran in, but Matt caught him and landed a double Northern lights suplex.

Nick dove onto Strong on the outside from the top rope and returned to the rign to assist Matt with a sliced bread on O’Reilly. Nick followed up with a running knee and Matt went for the pin, but O’Reilly kicked out at two.

Nick and Matt set up for the TK Driver, but O’Reilly escaped. O’Reilly and Strong hit a tag team double arm DDT on Matt into a slam onto O’Reilly’s waiting knees. Strong and O’Reilly followed up with the High Low Total Elimination on Matt. O’Reilly went for the pin, but Nick broke it up with a super kick to O’Reilly.

Strong landed The End of Heartache on Nick as O’Reilly locked Matt into an ankle lock. The crowd booed as Don Callis jogged to the ring. Callis argued with the ref as Okada ran down to the ring, broke up the ankle lock and hit O’Reilly with a Rain Maker. Somehow Callis managed to keep the ref distract as Okada set Strong up for a Rain Maker as well. Strong escaped, but The Young Bucks caught him with a double superkick.

Okada escaped as the ref turned around and Matt got O’Reilly up into tombstone position. Nick springboarded into a 450 to complete to the TK Driver. Matt made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 14:00

(White’s Take: Very good tag match, as one might expect. I continue to be entertained by the continued storyline of constant disrespect towards the Bucks and them kind of struggling because of it.)

After the match, The Bucks put the boots to O’Reilly until Swerve’s music played. Okada and the Young Bucks waited in the ring as Nana came to the top of the ramp. He danced as Swerve walked past him, all business.

Swerve slid into the ring and Okada immediately bailed. The Bucks tried to attack swerve from behind, but he caught a superkick and took Matt down with a House Call. Swerve set up for a House Call on Nick, but Okada took Swerve out with a chop block from behind. Okada continued to work on Swerve’s knee. Okada got Swerve up and dropped him with the Rain Maker. Okada and The Young Bucks stood tall as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a slightly elevated episode of Collision this week. We were graced with The Young Bucks, Okada, and even Swerve to help sell Forbidden Door. That said, it was still very Collision. Good matches, no stakes, short promos, winners that don’t really matter, bite-sized storyline developments, and so forth. Still quite enjoyable, but only if you like wrestling.