FREE PODCAST 8/23 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Cody-MJF signing, Hangman costs Bucks a match, Jericho on commentary, live callers & emails (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-27-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers and emails. They discuss the MJF-Jon Moxley contract signing, Hangman Page’s turn against the Bucks, Lance Archer, Brodie Lee, Chris Jericho on commentary, Santana & Ortiz, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.