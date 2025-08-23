FREE PODCAST 8/23 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Cody-MJF signing, Hangman costs Bucks a match, Jericho on commentary, live callers & emails (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-27-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers and emails. They discuss the MJF-Jon Moxley contract signing, Hangman Page’s turn against the Bucks, Lance Archer, Brodie Lee, Chris Jericho on commentary, Santana & Ortiz, and more.

