WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/10): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Priest vs Black Last Man Standing Match, Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits for Tag Titles, Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title Open Challenge, more

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 10, 2025

PERTH, AUSTRALIA AT RAC ARENA

AIRED ON TIME DELAY ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix had not yet reported how many tickets were distributed headed into the show. However, it was announced during the show that it was sold out. The arena has a capacity of 15,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show began with a produced video called “Operation: Crown Jewel – The Royal Transfer.” A car was shown traveling in downtown Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to the WWE Experience building. Security guards emerged from the care and went inside, where they retrieved the Crown Jewel Championship belts, placing them in locked briefcases. They then transported them to the airport, where they were flown 7,065 miles to Perth, Australia in time for tomorrow’s Crown Jewel PLE.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a unique and cool video designed to make the Crown Jewel Championships seem important. I don’t think anyone will actually think that, but they get an A for effort. For any Survivor fans out there, did it remind you of when Jeff Probst used to bring back the final votes to the U.S. for the live finales? Just me? Oh well.)

– Michael Cole welcomed everyone to Perth and a massive WWE weekend. He announced that it was a sellout at the RAC arena. The Crown Jewel Championship was in the ring inside a glass case. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance to crowd karaoke. As usual, when Cody entered the ring the audience sang his name as well.

Cody speculated whether the crowd wanted to talk about Seth Rollins (inciting boos) and his doom and gloom outlook. Cody said that after he heard what Paul Heyman had to say, perhaps Seth was right about how Crown Jewel and Cody might be Seth’s Achilles heel. Cody said that dismantling The Vision has fallen on his shoulders. The crowd was very amped up. Cody said that when someone like Seth loves WWE, then they will do anything to protect the WWE, even if it allows their reality to get skewed. But when someone starts to think they are the only one who has that quest for power, then it tips the scales from their original intention. Cody defended his self-given “QB 1” moniker by saying it is just a nickname because if he was out someone would step up like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and even C.M. Punk. Cody also said he could be talking about Seth (more boos). The crowd chanted something lewd and Cody tried to get Michael Cole to say it. Instead Wade Barrett did and it was apparently calling Seth a wanker.

Cody tried to get back on track by saying he tried to talk reason with Seth, wondering what Cody would be in Seth’s world. He said that he is the one that Seth can’t beat. Cody held his championship above his head and smiled as the crowd serenaded him once again.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Cody is confident heading into tomorrow morning’s PLE.)

– Damian Priest arrived at the arena in advance of his Last Man Standing match tonight against Aleister Black. The Street Profits and B-Fab were also shown arriving because they have a title match against the Wyatt Sicks tonight. The Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer was standing in the back polishing her belt around her waist. Chelsea Green approached and offered her the “Slaygent” position in her Secret Hervice. Green referred to her as “La Primavera.” The WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton walked up so Green left. Vaquer said that she’d have her back tonight in their tag match and then tomorrow let the best woman women. Stratton was glad they were on the same page.

– Sami Zayn made his way to the ring for his latest United States Championship open challenge. Cole wondered who would step up for the challenge tonight. [c]

– Cody was walking in the back and encountered Jacob Fatu. Fatu was friendly but indicated that he wanted a title shot after Crown Jewel. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis walked up and asked Fatu to come see him in his office. As soon as Aldis left Drew McIntyre attacked Fatu from behind. He threw him into some crates and was about to hit him with a metal cart until officials stepped in front. McIntyre left as an angry Fatu told the officials to get off of him.

Cole noted that this would be the first time the United States Championship has been defended in Australia. The familiar music (original version) of Shinsuke Nakamura played. The announcers laid out for his return after several months. Cole reminded the fans that this would be the renewal of a great rivalry (from NXT). Nakamura looks more like the version of himself from previous years.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back Shinsuke.)

(1) SAMI ZAYN [c] vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – United States Championship Open Challenge

Zayn gained initial control with leverage but Shinsuke worked his way out of it. They felt each other out as the fans chanted for Nakamura. Shinsuke hooked the ropes after an Irish whip and kicked Zayn in the face. Shinsuke hit his patented sliding German suplex. [c]

They exchanged forearms until Shinsuke reversed a suplex attempt. Shinsuke asked for Zayn to “come on.” And hit several crisp kicks and a step-up enziguri, then hit a heel kick and covered for the first nearfall of the evening. Shinsuke struck Zayn with more kicks that backed him into the middle of the ropes. Finally, Zayn back leap frogged and leveled Shinsuke with a big clothesline. Nakamura countered a Blue Thunder bomb with another kick to the face. He wanted to hit the Kinshasha but Zayn caught him in a Michinoku Driver for another two-count. They exchanged unsuccessful small packages. Zayn missed a Helluva kick when Shinsuke dodged and then hit a Kinshasha to the back of Zayn’s head from the second rope. But Zayn kicked out at two again. [c]

They trade blows again until Shinsuke hit a big headbutt that rocked Zayn. Zayn again went for a Blue Thunder bomb, but Shinsuke again escaped and hit another Kinshasha to the back of the head. Zayn rolled to the outside to avoid a cover. Shinsuke followed him, giving Zay the time to hit an exploder suplex on the outside and then a Helluva kick that left Shinsuke leaning on the ring barricade. The referee made it to an eight count before Zayn rolled Shinsuke in the ring. He got in the ring at nine and immediately was struck with a third Kinshasha, this time in the face. Shinsuke immediately covered but Zayn got his foot on the ropes at two. Great nearfall. The crowd was very into this match. Shinsuke hit a scissors kick to the back of the neck and called for another Kinshasha. However, a man with a black hoodie on and facepaint on pulled Shinsuke out to the floor, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura via Disqualification in 15:00. Zayn retained the U.S. Championship

After the match, the masked man stepped up on the apron and revealed himself to be Tama Tonga. Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and J.C. Mateo followed in suit, both wearing the hoodies and “war paint.” They got in the ring and beat down Shinsuke and Zayn. Solo Sikoa, the leader of the MFT group, strolled out and got in the ring. Solo and the MFT’s stood over the fallen babyfaces. There was a chorus of boos. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a good beatdown. For those keeping track at home, Shinsuke is back and he’s a babyface now. Tama Tonga is back and is still a heel part of the MFT group. Cole mentioned that he was the surprised that Solo referred to last week. I’m sure some will be disappointed that it was “just” Tama Tonga. But realistically who else could it have been that would have made any sense? The MFT’s were giving shade of the original Cobra Kai group form The Karate Kid. “Put him in a body bag Solo!” Never mind, that’s probably AEW gimmick infringement. )

– In the back, Nick Aldis told a referee to go find Solo and tell him to go to his office. Drew McIntyre walked up. Aldis told him that next week on Smackdown he’ll go one-on-one with Jacob Fatu. The crowd booed because it wasn’t going to happen tonight. Before McIntyre could speak Fatu attacked him. They had a pull-apart brawl.

– Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer entered for tag-team action. The WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was out next to a larger ovation. They showed footage from last week’s Smackdown that led to the tag team match happening tonight. United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James made their joint entrance.

(2) TIFFANY STRATTON & STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. GIULIA & KIANA JAMES

Barrett said he didn’t like that one day before the “biggest match of their careers” Vaquer and Stratton had to play happy family. Vaquer immediately started things off with the Devil’s Kiss on James. Cole called it the most fascinating move in WWE today, while Barrett refused to comment, saying that he’d received complaints about his reaction to it last time. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Giulia and James were in control of Vaquer during the break, according to the announcers. James backflipped and gave Vaquer a shoulder block in the corner. Giulia tagged in hit a top rope missile dropkick. She covered for a two-count. Barrett speculated why Stratton would bother tagging in to save her tomorrow opponent. Vaquer hit an enziguri that allowed her enough time to tag out. Stratton was on fire throwing a clothesline on James and knocking Giulia to the outside. Stratton with a spinebuster and cover for a one…two…kickout by James. James and Stratton reversed each other several times until Giulia distracted Stratton, giving James the chance to knock her down with a big boot. Giulia tagged in and hit a knee to the face and northern lights bomb for a cover that was broken up by Vaquer. James dumped Vaquer to the outside. James tagged in. Stratton blocked a kick, hit an Alabama slam, and tagged out. Vaquer hit knees to the face and covered but again Giulia broke it up.

Giulia charged at Stratton who sidestepped, sending Giulia barreling to the floor. Stratton tagged in. Vaquer dove off the top rope to the outside on Giulia. Stratton hit a rolling senton and the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. She covered for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer by pinfall in 9:00.

Post-match, Vaquer and Stratton stood on stage next to the Crown Jewel belts and raised their own championships high in the air.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good match. James held her own with the other three. No signs of tension between Vaquer and Stratton.)

– Sol Ruca and Zaria were in the back talking about Australian things. Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair walked up and warned them about the lesson they’d learn if they stepped in the ring with the champs. Zaria wondered if the champs were scared, which Flair said was disrespectful but bold. Sol said they just wanted a chance to prove themselves against the best. Flair and Bliss said request granted.

– The number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships The Street Profits made their way to the ring, accompanied as always by B-Fab. [c]

The Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy made their creepy way to the ring. Erik Rowan and Nikki Cross were with them. The rocking chair and lantern made an appearance. No sign of Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy.

(3) THE WYATT SICKS (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) [c] vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) – WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Lumis and Gacy wasted no time storming the ring as all four men squared off. Dawkins and Ford double-teamed Gacy. Lumis came in to help his partner but the Profits dropped him onto his partner, then deposited him to the floor. The Profits executed a back body drop and threw Gacy to the floor too. Dawkins circled on the floor and leveled the Wyatts with a big tackle as they went to a split-screen. [c]

The pace had picked up a bit in the match. Gacy and Lumis attempted a superplex on Ford, but Dawkins got under them and walked back with them on his shoulders. Ford came off the top with a double blockbuster. Ford draped his arm over Gacy, but from the outside Cross put Gacy’s leg on the ropes. B-Fab threw Cross to the floor. Rowan distracted B-Fab allowing Cross to attack her. Ford launched himself over the ropes, flipping onto Rowan. Back in the ring Gacy flipped into the ropes and sprung back with a clothesline attempt, but Dawkins gave him a Sky High. Then Dawkins also flipped over the top rope onto Rowan. Ford missed a frog splash because Lumis pulled Gacy to the floor. Lumis and Gacy hit The Plague double-team finisher and covered Ford for the surprisingly quick pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy by pinfall in 7:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a surprisingly quick and decisive victory for the Wyatts. Since there was no follow-up with the Profits it will be interesting to see where they go from here. I can’t imagine they will just be all like “let’s get ‘em next time!”)

After the match, the MFT’s showed up on the back side of the ring apron as the Wyatts were posing. They entered and the groups squared off. Solo stepped to the front and was eyeing up Rowan. But Nikki Cross stepped up to Solo. Solo called for the MFTs to leave and told Cross and the Wyatts that the MFTs were back.

– Replays were shown of Miz attacking Carmelo Hayes last week. Cathy Kelley interviewed Miz in the back in front of a mural. Miz said he had been trying to help Hayes. Miz ran down all his accolades. Miz said he is the real star and told Hayes that “he missed.” Miz yelled at Cathy for not wishing him a happy birthday.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Happy sweet 16 Miz.)

– A pre-taped video aired recapping the Aleister Black-Damian Priest rivalry. [c]

– They showed footage from the “Kickoff to Crown Jewel” event from earlier today. Paul Heyman introduced Seth Rollins, but Rollins walked off the stage with a sourpuss look. The announcers ran down the 5-match Crown Jewel card.

– Damian Priest made his entrance for the main event to a decent reception. Aleister Black made his coffin-fun entrance wearing a mask with long horns and a hood.

(4) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. ALEISTER BLACK – Last Man Standing Match

Both men tried unsuccessfully to land kicks. Priest tossed Black to the floor and the referee started counting. Priest grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring, but Black kicked it out of his hand. Priest reversed an attempt to slam his head into the ring steps, then picked them up and hit Black with them. The referee made it to a four-count. Priest hit him with the steps again before they abruptly went to a commercial. [c]

Black wanted to hit Priest with the kendo stick on the outside, but Priest kicked him down and then whipped him into the barricade. The referee counted as Priest set up his next move. When Black got in the ring Priest had set up the steel steps in the middle of the ring. Black stunned him with a knee to the face though, momentarily stopping him. Black tripped Priest face-first into the steps as the referee counted again. Priest was up at three. Black escaped a South of Heaven chokeslam attempt and then came off the top with a Meteora that drove Priest into the steps (ouch). Priest was momentarily up at a seven count and then went back down to a knee. Black tried to bust Priest open on the sharp edge of the steps, but Priest escaped and dropped Black throat-first on the edge.

Priest charged at Black, who moved and sent Priest careening to the floor. Black moonsaulted off the ring post and landed on his feet on the outside. Then, Black reversed a back body drop attempt into a sunset flip powerbomb of Priest into the step. Black put his hands in the air as the referee counted. Priest was up at seven again. Black charged and Priest shoved him over the announce table as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

The referee was counting out Black when they came back. He made it to a nine-count before Black got up and immediately got hit in the leg with the kendo stick. Priest went for the old-school with the kendo stick in his hand. But Black yanked him off and kicked him in the face, sending him once again back to the floor. The referee counted both men down to an eight-count. Black met Priest out on the floor as both grapplers sold the effects of the hard hitting match. Black started hitting Priest several times with a chair. Priest caught the last attempt and chokeslammed him on the apron, Then he gave him the Razor’s Edge on the table, which didn’t give at all. The audience chanted “one more time” as the referee counted to nine before Black rolled off the table to his feet.

Priest gave him another Razor’s Edge on the table and the referee counted again. He got up at 9.5 this time. Priest grabbed Black and threw him over the barricade, then followed him into the arena area. Priest had Black at his feet up on a platform. He suplex him up onto a table up near the crowd. Zelina Vega came out of the crowd and got between them. She begged Priest to stop. Priest talked to her and just stood there. Vega got off the table and stood there watching as Priest took down his straps. Black threw a fireball into Priest’s eyes and gave him the Black Mass kick. It sent Priest crashing down through a table below. The referee counted all the way to ten this time.

WINNER: Aleister Black by pinfall in 18:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Welcome back Zelina Vega. It’s been a night of returns. It was decent LMS match in my opinion, but not great. It was bit repetitive with the attempts to use the steel steps and kendo stick. The ending was well done though because the fireball looked good. This should be the end of the rivalry between Black and Priest.)