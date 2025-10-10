WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/10): Keller’s report on The Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits for WWE Tag Team Titles, Damien Priest vs. Aleister Black, Sami Zayn U.S. Title Open Challenge, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 10, 2025

PERTH, AUSTRALIA AT RAC ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video showing a “hand off” the (meaningless, barely ever mentioned) Crown Jewel Title belts from Saudio Arabia to Australia 7,065 miles.

(Keller’s Analysis: This had the vibe of a bad WWE Films-produced action-adventure or thrilled movie. I mean, it’d be cool if this was done for a meaningful title belt the fans had a reason to care about and was part of the narrative year round.)

-They cut to the arena where Cole touted all the bedazzling of the Crown Jewel Title belts which was shown at ringside.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance wearing a blue suit with a red tie. He carried his WWE Title belt to the ring with him.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black – Last Man Standing match

Sami Zayn to issue a United States Title Open Challenge

Cody Rhodes to speak