VIP PODCAST 10/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-18-2007): Vintage ROH coverage of events with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Danielson, Adam Pearce, Bobby Fish, Claudio, Kenta, more (70 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, 2007 podcasts covering vintage ROH events.

First, PWTorch contributor Jamie Penick and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican discuss the May 11, 2007 “Reborn Again” ROH event released this month on DVD which includes Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Pearce, Kenta vs. Delirious, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bobby Fish, plus El Generico (Sami Zayn) and Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) in action. This originally dropped on Sept. 18, 2007.

Next, a podcast from Sept. 20, 2007 with PWTorch ROH Audio Host Jamie Penick talking with PWTorch contributor Chris Vetter about that Saturday’s ROH PPV taping in Chicago Ridge, Ill. Vetter attended the event in person and gave a detailed overview of the show.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

