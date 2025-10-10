VIP PODCAST 10/10 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Dragongate state of the union, highs and lows of NJPW, and a great angle in 1987 NWA (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L talks Dragongate and New Japan, bringing you up to speed on both promotions’ Korakuen Hall offerings this week. With NJPW constantly frustrating its fans, there’s a lot of lessons they could learn from their friends in DG who are rewarding their faithful with a really well tuned product right now. Alan gives his best pitch on why DG is the perfect promotion to get in on right now for newer fans, and looks at what was a great show headlined by Madoka Kikuta defending his Open the Dream Gate against Ben-K. Following that, the spotlight goes to NJPW, looking at the highs and deep, deep lows of NJPW’s show, plus a preview for King of Pro Wrestling next week in Sumo Hall. After all that we have a trip to the vault to talk Ole Anderson leaving The Horsemen! Check it out.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com