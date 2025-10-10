WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, October 10, 2025
Where: Perth, Australia at RAC Arena
How To Watch: USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia & Kiana James
- Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black – Last Man Standing match
- Sami Zayn to issue a United States Title Open Challenge
- Cody Rhodes to speak
