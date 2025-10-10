WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, October 10, 2025

Where: Perth, Australia at RAC Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today ??? tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 15,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black – Last Man Standing match

Sami Zayn to issue a United States Title Open Challenge

Cody Rhodes to speak

