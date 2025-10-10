FREE PODCAST 10/10 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Bruce Pritchard to TNA, WWE & TNA PPV philosophies, Rumble structure, Linda McMahon Senate debates, social issues in wrestling (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Oct. 7 and 8, 2010.

On the Oct. 7, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and Torch columnist Greg Parks includes discussion with live callers on tonight’s live TNA Impact, Bruce Pritchard joining TNA, Hulk Hogan’s trip to the hospital and who could replace him at Bound for Glory, whether TNA changes course at BFG without Hogan, TNA’s PPV hype philosophy, changes WWE could make to their PPV hype, Austin Aries apparently leaving ROH, wrestlers pushed because they have “the look,” and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss how the Royal Rumble is structured and laid out, ways to improve the Rumble, the strengths & weaknesses of the battle royal on Monday’s Raw, Linda McMahon’s debates this week and whether she improved, lost ground, or stayed the same, and more.

On the Oct. 8, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell includes discussion with live callers on last night’s live TNA Impact, with every single aspect of the show covered along with an overall view of the product. Plus, the breaking news analysis at the start with Impact ratings and Reaction viewership. Also, comparison of WWE’s audience buying into the storylines vs. TNA’s audience choosing their favorites, a strong prediction for the three-way TNA Title match finish, social issues in wrestling, and much more.

