FREE PODCAST 10/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Jason Australia gives off-air details, plus Street Profits loss, Zelina’s return, Cody promo (85 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown including a conversation with Jason D. from Australia with details from on-site in Perth at Smackdown including details of matches before and after Smackdown plus details on how WWE is being covered and received locally. Then Wade and Javier interact with the chat room about Smackdown’s key segments and matches including Zelina’s return, the Street Profits’ loss and what it means, Cody Rhodes’s promo talking about Seth Rollins, the return of Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

