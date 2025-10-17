WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/17): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on McIntyre vs. Fatu, Flair & Bliss vs. Ruca & Zaria for tag titles, Cody Rhodes appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 17, 2025

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA AT SAP CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 9,988 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set-up for 10,850.

[HOUR ONE]

– Vic Joseph welcomed everyone for the 14th time to Smackdown in San Jose, California. Highlights were shown of Seth Rollins’s watch-assisted victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel last Saturday. They also showed C.M. Punk winning a triple threat match to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship and The Vision turning on Rollins from Monday Night Raw.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis was standing in the ring and welcomed the audience to Smackdown. He announced that the matchup tonight between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu would be a number one contender’s match for the WWE Championship held by “this man”. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring wearing a suit, an overcoat, and some silly looking glasses that he probably thought looked cool.

The announcers were shown and Vic Joseph welcomed back Corey Graves to the table since the last time he was seen on television he was being F-5’d by Brock Lesnar. Back in the ring, Cody Rhodes soaked in some fan chants as has become customary. He acknowledged that Seth Rollins defeated him for the Crown Jewel “Championship” and said that they don’t need to be in the ring together again. Cody mentioned that Rollins has his own issues to handle with The Vision now, while Cody handles Smackdown business, which tonight will include a number one contender’s match. Cody asked if it would Drew McIntyre winning and the crowd booed, but before he even announced Jacob Fatu’s name they started chanting for him since he’s from near San Jose. Cody said that the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event in two weeks. runs through San Jose.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Although he only indirectly said it, it appears that Cody will defend the WWE Championship against the winner of tonight’s number one contender’s match at the next SNME.)

– Solo Sikoa and the MFTs walked up to Rey Fenix in the back who was in the middle of a photo shoot. Solo told the cameraman it was time to take his pictures instead, which Fenix took offense too. The MFT’s attacked Fenix and threw him into a crate before officials came to break it up.

– The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss entered for their title defense. For the record, Bliss received more vocal cheers than Flair. [c]

The challengers Sol Ruca and Zaria came out after the break to little reaction. NXT’s Blake Monroe was shown standing in the front row. Monroe will challenge Sol Ruca for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc next Saturday.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS (c) vs. SOL RUCA & ZARIA – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Flair started things off against Ruca. Joseph noted that Ruca has held the North American Championship for 180 days. A big boot dropped Zaria on the apron. Flair rammed Ruca into the turnbuckle and tagged in Bliss, who immediately came in and hit a spinning headscissors. Ruca tagged out and Zaria fared no better as Bliss dominated with strikes and a dropkick. They countered each other a few times including Zaria escaping a Sister Abigail attempt. Zaria planted Bliss with a chokeslam as they went to a split-screen. [c]

Ruca and Zaria dominated with double-team maneuvers during the break. Monroe was shown sitting in the front row again. Zaria momentarily lost her footing climbing to the top rope with Bliss. Bliss kicked her off and tried to make the tag but Zaria pulled her back to their corner and tagged Ruca back in. Ruca gave Bliss an around-the-world faceplant. The challengers attempted a double-team maneuver but Bliss moved and managed to make the hot tag this time. Flair jumped off the top rope with a cross-body on both opponents, then took them to the Flair chophouse by repeatedly striking them with knife-edges. Flair kipped up and gave Ruca a crotch-chop. Flair covered Zaria for the first two-count of the match ten minutes into it. Ruca springboarded in and surprised Flair with a flying clothesline. Ruca hit a German Suplex but then got caught coming off the top rope.

Flair sinched in a Walls of Jericho (that Joseph mistakenly called a Boston Crab). Ruca recovered and hit the Soul Snatcher and covered for a one…two…Bliss saved her partner. Zaria threw Bliss to the outside. Zaria flung Bliss into the barricade. Flair came out to help her but it distracted her long enough Ruca to hit a moonsault off the top turnbuckle to the floor onto Flair. It mostly missed though. Monroe mockingly cheered on Ruca from ringside. Flair took advantage and chop blocked Ruca. Flair threw Ruca into the ring and locked in the Figure Eight with a bridge. Ruca tapped out.

WINNERS: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss via pinfall in 13:00. Flair and Bliss retained the Tag Team titles.

After the match, Monroe was laughing at ringside. The champions shook the challengers’ hands in the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The dreaded distraction caused Ruca to lose focus and ultimately she paid for it. This was a sales pitch to get people to watch the Halloween Havoc match. I really appreciated that neither team went for a cover until 10 minutes into the match. That should happen more often because it make a wrestler look weak when they kick out at 2 when they’ve barely endured any damage. And yes, I know the argument can be made that they could kick out at 1 if they wanted to, but they may want to have an extra second to breathe or something. I think that is silly.)

– Cody Rhodes bumped into Jacob Fatu walking in the back. Fatu welcomed him to the Shark Tank and said that when he was done dog-walking Drew McIntyre all across the Bay area then Cody will get to learn that he’s all gas and no brakes. Cody said he hoped he was right.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Check, check, check, check. Fatu got all his catchphrases in as usual.)

– Aleister Black was up next. [c]

– In a pre-tape, Aleister Black said he was proud that he’d been calculated in setting up Damian Priest and aligning with his wife Zelina Vega. Vega was with him and also said it was always the plan. Black said they are a necessary evil.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They are an intriguing act that feels very fresh. Hopefully they capitalize on it.)

– The MFT’s beatdown of Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura from last week’s Smackdown was replayed.

– The Miz was in the back with Aldis, asking him to think big about something. Sami Zayn walked up and questioned why he isn’t having an Open Challenge match tonight. Aldis said it was for two reasons. The first was that he wanted Nakamura to get a rematch but he’s in Japan this week. The second was the concern about the MFTs. Zayn protested that, saying that he can’t just hide in the back and be intimidated by them. Zayn said the United States Championship means something to him, to the other wrestlers, and to the fans. Zayn said he was going to the ring now to defend the title. Miz heard it all and smiled. [c]

– The United States Champion Sami Zayn made his energetic entrance for his latest Open Challenge. As made obvious by the previous segment, The Miz came out to be the challenger. But Carmelo Hayes attacked him from behind, just like Miz did to him before. Ilja Dragunov made his surprise return as the actual challenger!

(2) SAMI ZAYN [c] vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – Open Challenge for the United States Championship

Graves explained that Dragunov was back after being out for a year recovering from a right knee injury. Joseph pointed out that Zayn’s eyes indicated this was a shock to him. Dragunov was pumped up and called for the fans’ approval. The opponents shook hands and then immediately traded blows. Dragunov leveled him with a shoulder block. Zayn attempted a suplex, but Dragunov escaped. They countered a few moves until Dragunov hit Zayn with a big enziguri and a running big boot in the corner. [c]

Zayn clotheslined and covered Dragunov for a two-count. They traded chops and strikes again, resulting with Zayn playing possum in the corner. Zayn capitalized by hitting a DDT and charging in for a Helluva Kick. But Dragunov caught him with a jumping kick to to the head and covered for a nearfall. Dragunov hit a German Suplex and held on. Zayn tried to escape with elbows but ate another one. Zayn escaped a third attempt with a roll-up for another good nearfall. Zayn hit a German Suplex of his own and held on, hitting a second. Graves pointed out that Zayn kept his head out of the reach of Dragunov’s elbows, which prevented him from being able to break his grip. Dragunov escaped a third attempt and powered Zayn up with a modified back suplex/driver.

[HOUR TWO]

Dragunov jumped off the top but rolled through when Zayn moved. Zayn caught him in a Michinoku driver and covered for yet another two-count. The announcers pointed out that as the match keeps going Zayn has the advantage because he’s in ring shape, while Dragunov just came back from injury. Both men were on the apron. Zayn held Dragunov up for a suplex but ended up dropping him shoulder-first on the bottom rope as Zayn continued to the floor. It looked brutal on Dragunov. [c]

Both grapplers were perched on the top rope. Dragunov push Zayn off and jumped off with a senton and cover for another nearfall. Joseph questioned how on earth Zayn could kick out of that. Dragunov lifted Zayn up to the top again, but Zayn put his hand out to prevent Dragunov from meeting him up there. Dragunov was relentless though and got back up, superplexing Zayn to the mat. Dragunov called for his H-bomb finisher but Zayn got a boot up. Zayn missed a Helluva kick attempt and Dragunov hit a suplex and covered for a two-count. Dragunov hit a knee to the face and literally fell on Zayn for a two-count cover.

With both men on their feet, Dragunov escaped a Blue Thunder Bomb attempt, then recoiled off the ropes with a 619 and Constantine special clothesline that turned Zayn inside out. Dragunov was fired up and went for another H-bomb but Zayn caught him with a boot again and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn covered but again Dragunov kicked out at two! Dragunov struggled to get to his feet as the fans chanted “holy sh*t” in disbelief. Zayn called for the Helluva kick but Solo Sikoa showed up on stage. Solo shook his finger at Zayn and walked back behind the stage. Back in the ring, Zayn caught Dragunov with an exploder suplex in the corner but once again Dragunov interrupted the Helluva kick attempt with a Torpedo Moscow flying headbutt and an H-bomb. Dragunov covered for the one…two…three!

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov by pinfall in 19:00. Dragunov is the new United States Champion.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was an incredible match. The pacing was great, the action was non-stop, their moves were crisp and well-executed. Dragunov fired up many times and Zayn was resourceful in the ways he avoided some of his opponent’s attempts. The Blue Thunder Bomb nearfall worked very well since over the last two months Zayn established that he could win a match with it. More of that please. Zayn is the perfect babyface who ultimately lost because he chose to be a fighting champion. I still suspect that there will be bigger plans for him moving forward as we approach Wrestlemania season. Congratulations to Dragunov for his stellar return after being out for a year.)

Dragunov celebrated his win as the announces said it must feel great for him after being out for so long. Zayn looked to be about to congratulate him, but the MFT’s stormed the ring and beat them both down. Solo called the shots of his MFT group, who were all wearing face paint again. Rey Fenix came out to help but Talla Tonga caught him jumping off the top rope and choke-slammed him to the mat. Solo had a microphone and asked the fans if they forgot that the MFTs run Smackdown and he will make them all champions again.

The creepy music of the Wyatts played and the lights went dim. Bo Dallas appeared on the big screen and asked the MFTs if they were prepared for what awaits on the other side of the door. The rest of the Wyatt Sicks appeared on the apron behind the MFTs. The MFTs turned around and they had a staredown as the fans chanted “holy sh*t” again. The Wyatts got in the ring and the MFTs backed out the other side.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s frustrating that in today’s WWE there are so many shades of grey. Just when you think the Wyatts are babyfaces they act like heels, then they do the exact opposite, then they flip it and reverse it. You confused? Yeah me too.)

– Highlights of the Crown Jewel match between Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer were shown. Vaquer won that match with a corkscrew splash and the Crown Jewel “Championship.”

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was asked by Cathy Kelley whether her loss would be setback. Stratton said that she is still the Champion and one loss won’t define her. Kiana James interrupted and said she represents Giulia because she’s a better investment than Stratton. Stratton said that James latched onto Giulia because of the old saying “those who can, do, and those who can’t…represent.” James said she was perfectly capable of getting it done in the ring, so Stratton challenged her to a match next week. James accepted. A graphic showed that Stratton has the highest win percentage of any WWE Superstar in 2025 (.944, 17-1 record).

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Cool statistic to highlight. They could do so much more with stats.)

– Footage aired from an “earlier today” pre-tape where the Motor City Machine Guns were celebrating their 1-year anniversary in WWE. Los Garza walked up and mocked them. The Machine Guns recalled that they defeated Lost Garza in their first match a year ago, so they should do it again tonight.

The Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza entered for the next match.

(3) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. LOS GARZA (Angel & Berto)

Los Garza immediately distracted Shelley as Angel took control. Sabin made a blind tag and hit Angel with a dropkick from the top rope. Sabin wiped out both of Los Garza with a dive through the ropes to the floor. But when Sabin tried to get back in the ring Berto grabbed his feet allowing Berto to kick Sabin in the face. Joseph speculated that the success Los Garza recently had in AAA has helped their confidence. Shelley tagged back in and missed a splash in the corner when Berto pulled Angel to safety. Los Garza double-teamed Shelley and celebrated themselves in the ring. [c]

Berto was still in control of Shelley after the break. Shelley managed to hit a desperation neckbreaker but and tagged in Sabin. Sabin hit a cross-body off the top on both opponents. The action was fast and furious. Sabin earned a nearfall with a crucifix pin on Berto. The Guns hit a double hip toss on Berto followed by dueling spin kicks. Berto took advantage of Angel’s help and leveled Sabin with as sit-out powerbomb and cover for a nearfall. Angel tagged in and went for a modified Gory special. Berto tagged in and flipped over the top rope with a double team move and cover for a two-count. Berto leaped over the top rope and leveled both Guns on the outside. Berto rolled Sabin back in and Lost Garza went for a double-press slam but Shelley pulled Sabin down. The Guns connected with their Skull and Bones finisher and Shelley covered Angel for the pin and the win.

WINNER: The Motor City Machine Guns by pinfall in 10:00.

– Fraxiom were show in the locker room having watched the previous match. Nathan Frazer said they need to do something to make an impact. But Axiom said they should be patient. DIY, with Candice LeRae walked in and made fun of them. Tomasso Ciampa said they had been away so that The Street Profits couldn’t blame them when they lost. They segued into talking about what they were going to wear for Halloween. Johnny Gargano tried to grab Axiom’s mask. Axiom stopped him and said they could meet him in the ring anytime he wanted.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Who let Candice in the men’s locker room!? Standards people! .)

– Jacob Fatu’s music played. But before he could enter they cut to commotion in the back. Fatu was laying under a big piece of scaffolding with a lot of blood coming out of his mouth. Nick Aldis ran up to help him and asked someone to call for medical. [c]

Fatu was trying to recover as Aldis asked him what happened. Drew McIntyre’s music played. Aldis heard it and walked away from the scene of the crime. The announcers pointed out that McIntyre was grinning from ear to ear as he approached the ring. Joseph said they were at a loss for words.

McIntyre grabbed a microphone and said “San Jose, it appears that your boy Fatu is all gas no brakes.” He told the referee to raise his hand as the new number one contender. The referee hesitated. Nick Aldis came out on stage and told McIntyre not to say another word. Aldis said that if he finds out that McIntyre had anything to do with that… but McIntyre cut him off. McIntyre said he had nothing to do with it and that he better make him the number one contender. Cody Rhodes came out yelling “Enough!” Cody said that they needed to give the fans something right now. Cody said they should just have a championship match right now.

Cody and McIntyre began brawling at ringside, while Cody was still wearing his dress clothes. They inexplicably went to a split-screen right as it started. No bell had rung to indicate an actual match. [c]

They were still brawling as the announcers said they had no idea what was happening. Both men got in the ring and Cody called for the bell to ring. It was now an official match with seven minutes remaining in the program.

(4) CODY RHODES [c] vs. DREW MCINTYRE – WWE Championship Match?

Cody missed a corner splash and McIntyre tossed him with a belly to back suplex completely across the ring. McIntyre pummeled the prone champion. Cody got to his feet and tackled McIntyre but was quickly overpowered. McIntyre suplexed Cody. McIntyre took too long to follow up, giving Cody time to recover. Cody sent McIntyre into the corner and hit him with corner punches. Corey Graves wondered again whether this was a championship match or not, since Cody mentioned it. McIntyre dropped Cody with a Future Shock DDT and cover for a two-count.

Graves pointed out that McIntyre could smell blood and Joseph wondered whether Cody was trying to get the stench of losing at Crown Jewel off him. McIntyre beat Cody down in the corner until the referee threatened a disqualification. Cody tried to gain a spark and traded a few chops before being overpowered again. Cody had another flurry and hit a Cody Cutter. Cody fired up and went for a dive through the ropes, but McIntyre caught him with a forearm and then sent Cody over the barricade. Cody grabbed the WWE Championship belt and waffled McIntyre with it. The referee called for the bell.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre via disqualification in 5:00. Cody Rhodes is still the Undisputed WWE Champion.

After the match, Cody cleared off the announce table. McIntyre raked Cody’s eyes and wanted to put Cody through the table. Cody escaped and was about to put McIntyre through the table with a Cross Rhodes, but officials, including Aldis, broke it up. During the ensuing fracas, Cody dove off the top rope onto McIntyre and a bunch of officials. The officials held McIntyre back as an enraged WWE Champion stood in the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a very chaotic final 15 minutes. We can assume McIntyre is lying about having nothing to do with the Fatu attack, but there is also a chance that someone else did attack him. Solo and the MFTs are always a possibility. Or it could be someone else. It is still unclear whether that was a Championship match or not, but in this case it’s actually okay because the confusion was part of the story. Even the on-screen authority figure Nick Aldis was trying to make sense of what was going on.

Most of what ended up happening was because the Champion Cody Rhodes demanded it. That could be very interesting because Cody doesn’t exactly have an alibi for the Fatu attack either. We can assume he also had nothing to do with it since he’s a top babyface. HOWEVER, he ultimately did get to get his hands on McIntyre because of what happened to Fatu. AND Cody used a heel tactic by hitting McIntyre with the championship belt leading to the disqualification. All in all, it was a compelling segment.

Lastly, I thought the announcers were tremendous tonight. Joseph and Graves did a great job explaining the motivations of the wrestlers, particularly in the Zayn/Dragunov and Rhodes/McIntyre matches. It made sense that Cody might want to quickly bounce back from his tainted loss to Rollins, while McIntyre’s face did make him look guilty of the attack. Great job all around.)