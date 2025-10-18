FREE PODCAST 10/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview WrestleDream’s underwhelming card, Kota Ibushi’s devastating injury, Andrade contract issues (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introduction – back after week hiatus

(01:04) Kota Ibushi injury

(08:32) Andrade legal situation breakdown – WWE ninety-day non-compete clause dispute

(11:16) Switchblade Jay White “ready?” tweet

(13:07) Eddie Kingston and Orange Cassidy relegated to pre-show

(15:12) WrestleDream ticket sales update – just over 5,500 sold in 6,000 capacity venue

(16:51) Overall card assessment lacking major hook

(26:18) Kenny Omega missing from card

(30:26) Tailgate Brawl preview – Eddie Kingston and Hook vs TBA speculation

(31:02) FTR vs Jet Speed

(34:27) Megan Bayne character development

(37:21) Death Riders vs. Conglomeration

(38:05) Kyle Fletcher vs Mark Briscoe 5

(39:29) Jamie Hayter vs Tekla

(42:02) Mercedes Moné Wrestle appearance

(46:13) Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand

(48:55) Brodido defending tag titles vs Okada & Takeshita

(55:17) Jurassic Express vs Young Bucks

(59:16) Kenny Omega likely involvement speculation during Young Bucks match

(1:01:19) Kris Statlander vs Toni Storm

(1:06:01) Hangman Page vs Samoa Joe world title match

(1:12:17) Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley I Quit match

(1:14:53) Full year Death Riders storyline culmination discussion

(1:16:31) Final thoughts on expecting good wrestling but lacking big moments or surprises

(1:19:21) Zach’s comments and trivia

