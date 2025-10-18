FREE PODCAST 10/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview WrestleDream’s underwhelming card, Kota Ibushi’s devastating injury, Andrade contract issues (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introduction – back after week hiatus
- (01:04) Kota Ibushi injury
- (08:32) Andrade legal situation breakdown – WWE ninety-day non-compete clause dispute
- (11:16) Switchblade Jay White “ready?” tweet
- (13:07) Eddie Kingston and Orange Cassidy relegated to pre-show
- (15:12) WrestleDream ticket sales update – just over 5,500 sold in 6,000 capacity venue
- (16:51) Overall card assessment lacking major hook
- (26:18) Kenny Omega missing from card
- (30:26) Tailgate Brawl preview – Eddie Kingston and Hook vs TBA speculation
- (31:02) FTR vs Jet Speed
- (34:27) Megan Bayne character development
- (37:21) Death Riders vs. Conglomeration
- (38:05) Kyle Fletcher vs Mark Briscoe 5
- (39:29) Jamie Hayter vs Tekla
- (42:02) Mercedes Moné Wrestle appearance
- (46:13) Hurt Syndicate vs The Demand
- (48:55) Brodido defending tag titles vs Okada & Takeshita
- (55:17) Jurassic Express vs Young Bucks
- (59:16) Kenny Omega likely involvement speculation during Young Bucks match
- (1:01:19) Kris Statlander vs Toni Storm
- (1:06:01) Hangman Page vs Samoa Joe world title match
- (1:12:17) Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley I Quit match
- (1:14:53) Full year Death Riders storyline culmination discussion
- (1:16:31) Final thoughts on expecting good wrestling but lacking big moments or surprises
- (1:19:21) Zach’s comments and trivia
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
