VIP PODCAST 10/17 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Sami Zayn insists on U.S. Title Open Challenge, Dragunov returns, Jacob Fatu written out of planned match (12 min.)

October 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the October 17 edition of WWE Smackdown including a classic end to Sami Zayn’s U.S. Title Open Challenge with the return of Ilja Dragunov, plus Jacob Fatu written out of his scheduled match with Drew McIntyre, Tiffany addresses losing to Stephanie Vaquer, and more.

Related Articles

