FREE PODCAST 10/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Jacob Fatu write-off angle, Dragunov’s surprise classic U.S. Title win (112 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to review WWE Smackdown including analysis of the Jacob Fatu injury write-off angle with a new mystery and what it could lead to. Then, thoughts on Cody Rhodes gifting Drew McIntyre a win with a belt shot to the head and what triggered that. Then, conversation of the U.S. Title Open Challenge classic match with the returning Ilja Dragunov surprising Sami Zayn in his return. Plus, the Wyatts-MFTs, Charlotte & Alexa, and more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

