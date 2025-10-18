VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #883 (October 15, 2005): Ross pulled from Raw, Keller interviews his near-replacement Mike Goldberg of UFC on his turning down WWE offer, Mitchell on Brock, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #883 cover-dated October 15, 2005: The cover story features Wade Keller’s in-depth expanded two-page cover story on the Jim Ross announcing mess. Also, a three page in-depth exclusive Torch Talk interview with Mike Goldberg, who talks about his decision to turn down WWE’s offer to replace Ross as host of Raw. Plus, a full page of reader letters reacting to the Ross situation, and Keller’s End Notes talks about WWE.com’s spin on the situation… Bruce Mitchell writes about Brock Lesnar’s apparent courtroom win over WWE freeing him up to wrestle for New Japan… Pat McNeill looks at the growing list of gimmick matches in pro wrestling… In-depth WWE No Mercy coverage of the PPV few people actually saw including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews from Torch staff, and Reader Reax… WWE Newswire with the scoop on the proposed Steve Austin-Hulk Hogan match at WrestleMania 22, Brock Lesnar’s situuation, WWE vs. UFC ratings breakdown, and more… TNA Newswire with the inside story on Sean Waltman’s disappearance, ratings reaction, and TNA taping notes… ROH Newswire with exclusive quotes from Gabe Sapolsky and a preview of this coming weekends events… Plus the 1995 Backtrack, Live Event Spotlight on Australia’s WSW card, and more…

