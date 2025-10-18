News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 10/18 – NXT Eight Years Back: Wells & Stoup cover NXT from 10-18-17 including Sanity vs. Undisputed Era six-man, DeVille vs. Moon vs. Riot, Bononi vs. Ohno, more (93 min.)

October 18, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of NXT Eight Years Back, Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from October 18, 2017, including Sanity vs. Undisputed Era six-man, DeVille vs. Moon vs. Riot, Bononi vs. Ohno, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025