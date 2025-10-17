WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/17): Keller’s report on McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes speaks, Charlotte & Alexa vs. Sol Ruka & Zaria

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 17, 2025

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAP CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of earlier today 9,988 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Vic Joseph introduced the show as they showed a scene of San Jose, Calif.

-A lengthy video recap aired culminating in Bron Breakker spearing Seth Rollins on Raw.

-They went live to the ring where G.M. Nick Aldis announced that the scheduled match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu is now a no. 1 contendership match and the winner will face Cody Rhodes.

As Cody made his ring entrance, they cut to Joseph and Corey Graves at ringside. Graves said reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated. Joseph didn’t say he was filling in for anyone specific. Cody smiled and signed a poster and then stood mid-ring long enough for fans to sing “Cody… Cody Rhodes!”

Cody said at Crown Jewel, Seth beat him for the Crown Jewel Championship. He said he doesn’t feel he and Seth need to be in the ring with each other ever again, “but you folks know that isn’t how it works around here.” He said you don’t need 20/20 vision to see Seth has some business of his own to deal with.

He shifted to talking about potentially facing either Drew or Jacob. He said, regarding Jacob, that he “is someone you are familiar with from right around here.” He said he doesn’t know how it’ll shake out, but the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event runs through San Jose.

-They cut backstage to Solo Sikoa and his crew of four. They happened upon Rey Fenix in the midst of a photo shoot. Solo interrupted and said it was his turn. Fenix said he wasn’t done. They attacked Fenix until referees and agents intervened.

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their ring entrance. [c]

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS vs. SOL RUKA & ZARIA – WWE Tag Team Championship match

They showed Blake Monroe in the front row and plugged her match at Halloween Havoc next Saturday. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. After some back and forth action with all four getting ring time, they cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

After the break, Ruka had control of Bliss. Bliss eventually hot-tagged in Charlotte. She landed a crossbody off the top rope on both Ruka and Zari. She then rallied with a series of moves including chops and then a handspring clothesline on Zaria. Charlotte kipped up and flexed and taunted Ruka. Ruka caught Charlotte with a springboard clothesline and rallied. Charlotte avoided a dropkick and turned it into a Boston Crab and then leveraged Ruka’s shoulders down for a two count. Ruka blocked a figure-four set-up and then landed her Sol Snatcher for a two count, broken up by Bliss at two.

Zaria and Bliss fought at ringside. Zaria caught Bliss and swung her into the ringside barricade. Charlotte then helped Bliss at ringside, but Sol caught Charlotte with a leaping moonsault off the ring apron. Ruka didn’t like that Blake Monroe was cheering at ringside. Charlotte clipped her legs from behind.

Back in the ring, Charlotte put Ruka in the Figure-Eight mid-ring for the tapout win.

WINNERS: Charlotte & Bliss in 12:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lots of action, but some of the set-ups were clunky and choreographed looking.)

-Fatu confronted Cody backstage. He cut a promo with a bunch of references to the Bay Area and he closed with a friendly handshake after saying he is “all gas, no brakes.”

-A clip aired of Aleister Black throwing lit flash paper at Damien Priest last week. [c]

-A clip aired of last week’s Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura match ending when Solo’s crew attacked Nakamura and Sami.

-The Miz was backstage telling Aldis “I want it to be big, big, thin

e it into consideration. Sami interrupted and said he wanted another U.S. Title Open Challenge, but he’s not even booked on the show. Aldis said he wanted Nakamura to get a proper rematch, but he is in Japan this week. Sami said he doesn’t want to be intimidated and hide out in the back. Sami said the U.S. Title Open Challenge means a lot to him and the wrestlers in the back. He said he’s heading to the ring and anyone who wants a shot, he’ll be there. Aldis asked if Miz wanted anything else. Miz said he was good. Joseph said the Open Challenge is next. [c]

-Sami’s ring entrance aired. Graves gave Joseph a hard time for not seeming to know Miz was going to answer the challenge. He said he was sick of the open challenges and treating the U.S. Title like a charity. Carmelo Hayes attacked Miz from behind. Officials separated them.

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV – U.S. Title Open Challenge

Fans chanted, “Welcome back!” Sami and Dragunov shook hands. The bell rang 53 minutes into the hour. Dragunov rallied and they cut to an early break at 1:00. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from the break, Sami landed a tornado DDT out of the corner. Joseph asked if Sami should be careful what he says about Solo and his crew. As Sami set up a Helluva Kick, Dragunov caught him with a kick and a near fall. Sami avoided a top rope move and landed a Michinoku Driver for a two count at 8:00. Graves and Joseph questioned if Dragunov was in ring shape after his extended injury hiatus.

They battled on the ring apron. Sami looked like he was going for a DDT on the ring apron, but Dragunov’s shoulders landed on the middle rope instead. Joseph called it gnarly and nasty. They cut to another break. [c]

Back from the break, Dragunov landed a top rope senton for a two count at 14:00. They showed clips of the intense action during the break. More back and forth action and near falls followed for several minutes. Sami eventually landed a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!”

Sami set up another Helluva Kick, but was distracted by Solo on hte stage. Dragunov charged a him. Sami delivered an exploder into the corner. When Sami charged, though, Dragunov landed Torpedo Oscow and an H-Bomb for the win. Graves said Sami took his eye off the ball when Solo came out.

WINNER: Dragunov in 19:00 to win the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous match and what a surprise title change! I’m kinda sad that the Sami U.S. Title Open Challenger is over, but what a cool moment for Dragunov.)

-Afterward, Sami and Dragunov looked at each other. The MFTs attacked both of them. Rey Fenix ran out to try to help, but he was chokeslammed by Talla.

