AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/7): Keller’s report on Hangman & Swerve Strickland vs. Hobbs & Hook, Moxley vs. Sheton, Storm vs. Sharif, Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara, MJF appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 7, 2026

TULSA, OKLA. AT BOK CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,611 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,064. The arena has a capacity of 19,199 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Dennis Kline to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/ktnekzzpkw

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a shot of the entrance stage as pyro blasted, and then shots of the energized crowd as Excalibur introduced the show.

-Justin Roberts stood mid-ring and introduced Jim Ross. The OU theme song played and he walked out. He (gingerly) walked down the ramp as Excalibur hyped the scheduled line-up for the show,.

-Renee Paquette announced backstage that Jet Speed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) were “viciously attacked” backstage and no one knows who did it. Ricochet with the GOA and Don Callis walked up to her. Renee told Ricochet that someone perhaps took him up on his bounty. Ricochet denied issuing a bounty, but admitted to saying he’d pay anyone who took them out. Renee said that’s the definition of the word. Callis then admitted who did it – Jake Doyle (a/k/a Jake Something from TNA, who just signed with AEW) and Mark Davis. He slapped their chests excitedly and said they’re going to go kill some people. (Let’s not go there tonight, please. Geesh.)

-Excalibur said the scheduled six-man tag with Jet Speed would change. He continued his plugs.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN – Continental Title Eliminator

Ross said he is feeling much better “and it’s great to be back; this is great medicine,” regarding a return to the broadcast table. Excalibur said everyone is banned from ringside, but MVP would be with them as an analyst, not a manager. He said if the match goes 20 minutes, that will be enough to earn a shot at Moxley’s title. The bell rang 8 minutes into the hour. They put social media comments on the screen of fans commenting on the new set, the opening match, and the show’s line-up.

Mox absorbed some strikes and then knocked Shelton to ringside. Shelton clotheslined Mox over the ringside barricade. Excalibur said if it’s a double countout, Shelton won’t get a title shot. Mox fought back, but then Shelton leaped off the barricade and clotheslined Mox back at ringside. Mox worked over Shelton’s arm in the ring. They cut to a double-box break at 7:00. [c/db]

At 19:00, Mox landed a Paradigm Shift for a two count. Then he applied a bulldog. Justin announced they were 19 minutes in with 1 minute left. Shelton forced a break and landed a running knee for a near fall. Before the time limit, Mox leveraged Shelton’s shoulders down for a three count as he was in a triangle choke from Shelton.

Mox shook hands with Shelton afterward.

WINNER: Moxley in “just under” 20:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This felt like a solid Collision main event on a holiday weekend, but not a great way to hold an audience on a Wednesday night in prime time. The was a cold match between two babyfaces over a possible shot at a title without a lot of history or currency.)

-They cut to Darby Allin backstage, skateboard in hand, looking around for Pac.

-Excalibur commented on a clip of Kazuchika Okada beating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of WrestleKingdom. [c]

-A brief vignette aired on Kenny Omega calling out MJF last week. Excalibur said Omega would be back next week on Dynamite’s “Maximum Carnage” themed show.

(2) RICOCHET & GATES OF AGONY (Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY & THE YOUNG BUCKS

A clip aired of Ricochet and GOA attacking Luchasaurus with a chair last week. Perry walked out and smiled as his replacement partners were revealed to be The Young Bucks. Perry and Ricochet tumbled to ringside as the bell rang 37 minutes into the hour. As the Bucks rallied a couple minutes in, Schiavone said they look like the Bucks of old. Ross talked about them having a huge fanbase who love them. Excalibur said that was tested recently. They cut to a double-box break at 4:00 as Ricochet and GOA gloated at ringside. Ross said, “Call security.” [c/db]

The Bucks landed top rope moves on Kaun and Liona as they rallied after the break.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. The Opps (Hook & Powerhouse Hobbs) – Light Out match

Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

“Jungle” Jack Perry & JetSpeed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) vs. The Demand (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kahn)

MJF to appear

Jim Ross to return

Willow Nightingale TBS Championship celebration