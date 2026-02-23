EXCLUSIVE: PCO reveals how Gunther helped him negotiate his first ROH contract, discusses why Gunther has been successful in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PCO talked about his relationship with Gunther (Walter on the indies) during a new interview available for PWTorch VIP members on Radican Worldwide. PCO broke out on the indies after facing Walter in a match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 2, which took place during WrestleMania weekend in April 2018. PCO revealed how Gunther helped him negotiate with ROH after he signed with WWE.

“We kept in touch a while after when he was still doing a few indies. And then when he was ready to sign with WWE. ROH approached him, you know, and he gave me the figures ROH offered him and then he turned them down and he went to NXT. And then ROH called me and I knew right away where they were at with Watler. So, that was my pitch, you know? So, that was a good hint, you know.”

Walter was asked if he expected to see Gunther succeed to the level he has in WWE and he said yes, as there’s not much difference from being in WWE compared to being on the indies. “Yeah, yeah,” said PCO.”’Cause there’s not much difference from, you know, being there (WWE), like, being there or being on another stage like Joey Janela’s Spring Break or PWG or any other stage. The difference, if there’s one, it’s even easier to be there (WWE). There’s more eyes, but there’s also that helps you so much more to be in a groove, and ,you know, be into it. Like, it just makes everything easier.”

“I know once I was in Puerto Rico when I went for two tryout matches before I became a Quebecer (in WWE). And, you know, after I tasted like, oh, there’s catering, there’s a nice five-star hotel, the limo picking me up, the VIP treatment is like, I was was almost crying going back to Puerto saying, ‘No I don’t want to lose that lifestyle, you know?’”

