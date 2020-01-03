VIP AUDIO 1/2 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Mitchell talk Lana-Lashley wedding and online fallout with historical context, AEW Dynamite (153 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell to discuss the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding from a variety of perspectives including whether it intended to be harmless ephemeral fun or promote a match and build the personalities involved for future storylines and matches. Also, a history of wrestling presenting silly skits and why the motivations to do so have changed. How it compares to other skits in the past including the This Is Your Life segment with Mick Foley and The Rock. Then some talk about Lana’s reaction to criticism online. They also discuss more segments from Raw including Randy Orton’s swerve. Then they shift to discussing the Chris Jericho-Tanahashi match at WrestleKingdom. Finally, a review of AEW Dynamite from last night with an expanded analysis of Arn Anderson’s upside and also what his history is as a great and influential talker in pro wrestling. Also, The Elite become more of a focus this week, Chris Jericho’s offer to Jon Moxley, MJF’s latest promo, Taz on commentary, and a Mailbag question on the AEW-NXT ratings battle being overblown.

