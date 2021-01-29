VIP AUDIO 1/28 – WKH – Ask the Editor: NXT-AEW ratings, Rumble men’s and women’s predictions, ESPN-WWE relationship, is Sheamus a dark horse option to win Rumble, NXT-Rumble entrants, radio days, more (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller first reports on the NXT-AEW ratings last night, then answers mailbag questions from VIP members for the “Ask the Editor” format. Topics include Royal Rumble men’s and women’s predictions, ESPN-WWE relationship ending, is Sheamus a dark horse option to win Rumble, NXT’s potential Rumble entrants, KFAN radio days, and more.

