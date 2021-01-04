VIP AUDIO 1/3 – WKH – A Walk Through 2020 – Q2: Looking at and reflecting on the headlines in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter every week in the second quarter of 2020 including impact of pandemic (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a walk through 2020, part two, looking at and reflecting on the headlines in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter every week in the second quarter of 2020 including WrestleMania, the XFL bankruptcy, the pandemic leading to outside-the-box presentation of wrestling matches by WWE and AEW, Becky Lynch’s pregnancy announcement, Mike Tyson in AEW, and much more.

