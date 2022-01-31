VIP AUDIO 1/30 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (1-30-2017) Keller reacts to Samoa Joe’s debut, Lesnar and Heyman respond to Goldberg, Seth issues, Rumble (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to the Jan. 30, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks about Monday Night Raw with callers along with some email questions including Samoa Joe’s debut, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman’s response to Goldberg, Seth Rollins’s weak babyface run so far, how the Rumble affects WrestleMania, why the Rumble has let people down by why it might’ve been by design, and much more.

