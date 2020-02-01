VIP AUDIO 1/31 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Braun challenges Nakamura for IC Title, Reigns & Usos vs. Corbin & Ziggler & Roode in dog food match, Bayley-Naomi promo, Otis asks Mandy on a date, Four-Way Tag (22 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including Braun Strowman challenges Shinsuke Nakamura for IC Title, Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in dog food match, Bayley-Naomi promo, Otis asks Mandy Rose on a date, Four-Way Tag for a Saudi Arabia title shot, and more.

