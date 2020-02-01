VIP AUDIO 1/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): You can smell it! Dog Food Match, Nakamura vs. Braun, Bayley-Naomi, on-site correspondent, callers (87 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including Michael Cole telling us over and over how you can smell the vat of dog food for the main event tag team match between the Usos & Roman Reigns and King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. Also, Braun Strowman captures the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley challenged by Naomi, Sheamus vs. Shorty G, Four-Way Tag Match for Men’s Tag Title shot in Saudi Arabia, and Otis asks Mandy Rose out for a date.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO