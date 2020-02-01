News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (1-29-2015) Parks & Caldwell talk key differences between Roman Reigns & historical top stars – journey, crowd reception, moves, secondary title, more (117 min)

January 31, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Jan. 25 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with hosts PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell & PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss with live callers the big topics of the week, plus have a show-long discussion on the important differences between Roman Reigns and top stars through history – overall package, journey, crowd response, lack of secondary title as launching point, much more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019