VIP AUDIO 1/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Tessa, MLW, and Dynamite including Moxley-Jericho, Adam Page, and SCU (61 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to two weeks worth of AEW Impacts! They start the show this week on emails, buttoning up the Tessa topic from two weeks ago as well as looking at some MLW tidbits. Then they get into the Dynamite show, breaking down everything from Moxley-Jericho to Adam Page and SCU. For next week, email the show — elitemajorimpact@gmail.com

