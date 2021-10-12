VIP AUDIO 10/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood (AD-FREE): Reaction to women’s tag, Big E-Drew, King and Queen, on-site report, was anyone likable on Raw, live callers, emails (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the hodgepodge of unsatisfying endings and predictable sequences throughout the show, how few wrestlers were positioned to be likable and admirable, the King and Queen tournament matches, and more segment and match analysis. Topics include Jimmy Smith’s continued struggles with English language, Bobby Lashley’s standout mic work, Bianca Belair showing how to be cool and side with fairness and against cheating, the stench of Crown Jewel on everything, and more. The show includes live callers and emails, plus an on-site correspondent joins who attended in San Francisco to talk about the in-arena experience and crowd reactions.

